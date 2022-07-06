Guinness Storehouse transforms Gravity Bar into Ireland's Highest Garden

"Seven floors of botanic installations, live music performances, art exhibitions and more."

The Guinness Storehouse launched their new 'Height of Summer' experience this week, which includes transforming their world famous Gravity Bar into Ireland's highest garden. Shop the Garden's Mark Grehan is behind the new installation, providing a beautiful new setting for enjoying pints. Now you can relax with your Guinness and take in the panoramic view of Dublin in a curated garden atmosphere. There's truly never been a better time to check out the Guinness Storehouse.

So what else can you expect from the new Height of Summer exhibition? There's seven floors to explore, all of which have gotten the Mark Grehan garden treatment. You will find photo ops galore, greenery hanging from the ceilings, as well as art from Hang Tough Gallery, showcasing artists such as Grace Enemaku and Fuchsia MacAree.

Advertisement

At the transformed Gravity Bar, there'll be a series of DJs over the summer, playing seven days a week.

Mark Grehan says this of the partnership:

"Collaborating with the Guinness Storehouse has been fantastic, it’s been great fun imagining the transformation of the space and bringing this to life. As someone who is fond of a Guinness, it has been great to collaborate with the brand, as it has a rich history and culture in the creation of green spaces within Dublin that I’ve enjoyed and watched evolve and grow over the years.”

You can book a ticket to see Ireland's Highest Garden at the Guinness Storehouse HERE. Tickets start at €26 and the Storehouse opens from 10am.

Advertisement

Header image via Instagram/homeofguinness

READ ON: Army on standby to tackle staff shortages at Dublin Airport