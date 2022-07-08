'A place of legend' - Dublin mourns the closure of the Flowing Tide Pub

The popular Abbey Street haunt has served locals and actors alike for generations, and has been described as "one of those increasingly rare establishments where the character of ‘auld Dublin’ is preserved".

Yesterday evening, the Flowing Tide closed its doors for the final time. Its close proximity to the Abbey Theatre made it a go-to spot for actors and others working in the theatre, many of whom shared their memories of the bar online last night.

One person wrote: "I worked evenings front of house in the Abbey during the 90's. The Flowing Tide was like another stage with all the characters".

Another said: "RIP The Flowing Tide, one of the rare boozers that had zero problems serving me when I was in my school uniform".

Dublin By Pub called the Flowing Tide "an ever-solid city boozer that serves drinkers and Abbey actors with equal proficiency and professionalism".

The Flowing Tide. So sad it’s over. And it had the best bar name in Dublin. Thank you for all the creamy pints, all the talk, and all the glorious madness. — Ali White 🇺🇦 (@alijoydublin) July 7, 2022

I may be misremembering here but The Flowing Tide back in the day was one of those venues where the staff were frequently more inebriated than their customers. — Mark O'Halloran 🇺🇦 (@markohalloran) July 7, 2022

The pub is to be taken over by new management and will close temporarily for renovations, but will reportedly still operate under the name Flowing Tide when it reopens. It initially went up for sale in 2020 at a guide price of €2 million.

The Abbey also paid their respects following the closure, writing: "We’ll miss our friends and neighbours @theflowing_tide. A big standing ovation from all of us at the Abbey to all of you on your closing night".

We’ll miss our friends and neighbours @theflowing_tide ❤️ A big standing ovation from all of us at the Abbey to all of you on your closing night

👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 https://t.co/o6H7qorDdf — Abbey Theatre (@AbbeyTheatre) July 7, 2022

