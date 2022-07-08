'A place of legend' - Dublin mourns the closure of the Flowing Tide Pub

By Fiona Frawley

July 8, 2022 at 11:33am

The popular Abbey Street haunt has served locals and actors alike for generations, and has been described as "one of those increasingly rare  establishments where the character of ‘auld Dublin’ is preserved".

Yesterday evening, the Flowing Tide closed its doors for the final time. Its close proximity to the Abbey Theatre made it a go-to spot for actors and others working in the theatre, many of whom shared their memories of the bar online last night.

One person wrote: "I worked evenings front of house in the Abbey during the 90's. The Flowing Tide was like another stage with all the characters".

Another said: "RIP The Flowing Tide, one of the rare boozers that had zero problems serving me when I was in my school uniform".

Dublin By Pub called the Flowing Tide "an ever-solid city boozer that serves drinkers and Abbey actors with equal proficiency and professionalism".

The pub is to be taken over by new management and will close temporarily for renovations, but will reportedly still operate under the name Flowing Tide when it reopens. It initially went up for sale in 2020 at a guide price of €2 million.

Via Instagram/flowingtidepub
The Abbey also paid their respects following the closure, writing: "We’ll miss our friends and neighbours @theflowing_tide.  A big standing ovation from all of us at the Abbey to all of you on your closing night". 

Header image via Facebook/theflowingtide 

