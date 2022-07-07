Dublin to London Bus Éireann service restarting tomorrow

A potential alternative for those wanting to avoid airport queues.

Bus Éireann has announced the return of the Expressway Euroline service to the UK for the first time since the pandemic.

The coach and ferry service from Dublin to London and Birmingham returns this Thursday (7 July), with fares starting from €39 one way and €70 return.

The service runs twice a week, and carried 15,000 passengers across the Irish Sea each year before the service was suspended.

The bus journey is operated on Bus Éireann Expressway coaches, followed by trip on "Ulysses" operated by Irish Ferries.

Customers check in from 7.15pm on Thursdays and Saturdays at Busáras and arrive at Victoria Coach station the following morning at 8am.

Buses then return from London on Fridays and Sundays at 6pm, with Birmingham services making their way home at 9pm on the same days.

The first suitcase is free, with space for more luggage or bulky equipment.

"Bus Éireann is pleased to relaunch our Expressway Eurolines service connecting Dublin with Birmingham and London," said Andrew Yates, Head of Expressway, Bus Éireann.

"We’re especially pleased to reinstate the service for those passengers who we know rely exclusively on Expressway Eurolines for travel between Ireland and the UK.

"For people who are unable to, or don’t want to fly, whether for environmental, financial, medical or other reasons, these services provide an essential alternative, travelling on our top end new coaches with extra comfortable seating.

"With fares from just €39 one way or €70 return, passengers can travel direct to the heart of London and Birmingham, without the hassle of getting to the airport or long security queues – while making sustainable travel choices and working together to reduce our carbon footprint and energy consumption."

Tickets to both London and Birmingham are available now.

You can book your trip across the pond via the Expressway website.