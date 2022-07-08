10 of the best spots in Dublin for a weekend picnic

Ready for the *alleged sunny weather.

Summer 2022 has had a bit of a mixed bag when it comes to weather. We've seen a bit of everything; rain, shine, even the odd bit of hail. But things are seemingly heating up (we're thanking Love Island's Casa Amor week for this one) and if you're looking for a cheap and cheerful way to spend a warm day, why not head to one of these Dublin spots for a picnic?

St. Anne's Park

Location: Raheny

Local to Dublin 5? Then you're lucky enough to have St. Anne's Park in Raheny, where the Guinness family built their estate in 1835. There's tons of beautiful greenery, making this one of the best picnic spots in Dublin.

Herbert Park

Location: Ballsbridge

Yes, cherry blossom season is well and truly over, but Herbert Park is still a great spot for picnics, walks, and other outdoorsy activities over the summer. They have a weekend market on Sundays as well if you need to beef up your picnic with some more goodies.

St. Stephen's Green

Location: Stephen's Green

I never get tired of walking around St. Stephen's Green; it is truly one of Dublin's most gorgeous parks and I've spent many an afternoon there, catching up with friends and enjoying a good feed. Plus all the nearby food and coffee spots makes it ideal if you've forgotten something crucial for your picnic.

Phoenix Park

Location: Dublin 8

The sheer size of Phoenix Park (bigger than Central Park in New York would you believe) makes it a top Dublin spot for a picnic. Even on the sunniest of days, where everyone has the same idea as you, you'll have plenty of space to lay down a blanket and tuck into some sambos and fruit.

Sandymount

Location: Dublin 4

While it's true that the Sandymount Strand has a bit of a pong at times, I love being so close to the sea, which is why I've included it on this list of picnic spots. There's also ice-cream spot Scoop nearby, perfect for a post picnic snack.

Marlay Park

Location: Rathfarnham

Now that Longitude is over, Marlay Park reopens to regular visitors again and it's expansive grounds makes it one of Dublin's best spots for a day of enjoying the sun with some good food and friends.

Garden of Remembrance

Location: Parnell Square

This spot is considerably smaller than some of the others on the list, but its beauty makes it worthy of a place here. The Oisín Kelly sculpture of "The Children of Lir" as they are mid transition into swans alone is what should drive you in to pay a visit. Pack a picnic, get some iced coffees, and enjoy a couple of hours in the historic garden.

Mountjoy Square Park

Location: Mountjoy

This Georgian Square is steeped in history and has a playground if you're looking to have a picnic with the family and young kids are present. It also has tennis courts if you fancy playing a game post picnic.

Griffith Park

Location: Dublin 9

Running between Glasnevin and Drumcondra, Griffith Park is a picturesque spot complete with riverside walks and flowerbeds, a classic location if you're looking for somewhere in the area for a feast.

Newbridge Demesne

Location: Donabate

Over the summer this spot opens 8am to 9pm, with the main focal point being the Newbridge House. The park has sports pitches as well as a children's playground, and there's even an adorable farm at this location too. You can read more about it HERE.

Honestly, we've probably missed some of the best picnic spots in Dublin because there are just too many of them (a wonderful complaint to have). However, we hope this list will act as a good starting point for you if you're looking to catch some rays and enjoy some lovely food this weekend.

