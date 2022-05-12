7 Eurovision viewing parties happening in Dublin this weekend

It's the social event of the year, gals.

If you spent Tuesday night in a state of torment, unable to choose between Derry Girls and the Eurovision semi-final, fear not. The main event happens this Saturday, and while you might not make it over to Turin to party with Marty there are plenty of places to wave your flag of choice and have a boogey here in Dublin. Looking to get the gang together to experience all the musical brilliance Europe has to offer? Here are 7 spots you can do just that in.

Doyle's Corner, Phibsboro

The screening at Doyle's Corner is a fundraiser for Sporting Pride Ireland, and kicks off at 7pm. Tickets are priced at €8 including a complimentary G&T, and are available HERE.

The Back Page, Phibsboro

Catch all the action on the big telly screen at the Back Page in Phibsboro - book yourself a table HERE.

The George, Georges Street

Where else would you really be going for a Eurovision party? While the George haven't yet confirmed their official schedule for Saturday night, they have dubbed this week "Eurovision Week" so you'd imagine they're pretty serious about it. Get down early to secure a spot.

Drop Dead Twice, Francis Street

Francis Street, Douze Points. The viewing party at Drop Dead Twice will be hosted by Alternative Dublin, and you can expect plenty of social games and craic all night with free entry to boot!

Street 66, Parliament Street

Street 66 are planning a "very special" Eurovision Final Saturday with games, competitions and free booze for winning tables. Don't forget your flags!

Pantibar, Capel Street

Pantibar's Eurovision Final Screening will be hosted by Pantibliss herself, and be followed by a Eurovision inspired DJ set to bop away to til late.

The Square Ball, Hogan Place

One of Dublin's fave spots for pub quizzes and board games will be showing the final across two rooms, on multiple projectors and screens. There'll also be score sheets available to those that want to mark each county. Tickets are priced at €9.39 and are available HERE.

Happy viewing!

