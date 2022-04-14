7 independent cafes to visit in Dublin this weekend

The recent announcement of a certain cafe chain opening 20 stores in Ireland has been met with mixed response.

Some are excited, others fear the effect this addition to Ireland's coffee scene may have on the local, independent cafes which, let's be honest, were the centre of our worlds over lockdown. Luckily, there's something we can all do about that, which is continue to support our favourite independent cafes for our morning flatties, afternoon macchiatos and weekend pastry hauls.

Obviously, there's no shortage of delicious speciality cafes to hit up in Dublin, but we've taken this opportunity to round up just a handful of our favourites for anyone looking for a bit of inspiration this weekend.

The Little Cactus, Stoneybatter

Combining three of the nations obsessions over the past few years - plants, coffee and sustainable shopping - the Little Cactus is a beautiful D7 spot with a sun-trap seating area out the front to enjoy your brew.

The Morning, Pleasants Street

I could write a thesis on my love for this spot, neatly tucked away just off Camden Street. With a rotating selection of speciality roasters and a drool-worthy array of baked goods to accompany, it's a little slice of heaven. Grab yourself a cortado (and a cinnamon roll - you deserve it) sit back on the bench outside and watch the world go by.

One Kinda Folk, Ranelagh

One Kinda Folk has established itself as a south side staple over the last couple of years with friendly staff, colourful lattes and beautiful leafy surroundings. A dreamy neighbourhood spot.

Copper Lane, Thomas Street

Serving up Roasted Brown in a sleek, tasteful D8 setting, Copper Lane is the perfect spot for weekend coffees, sambos and chats.

Laine, My Love, Talbot Street

Also a Roasted Brown stockist, and the home of the cereal milk latte, LML is a great spot for your morning coffee or a lunch made with love.

Tailor and Blue, Phibsboro

Another vibe-y D7 spot in Phibsboro village, with industrial interiors, a welcoming feel and top-drawer brunch menu.

Proper Order, Smithfield

A longstanding fave on the Dublin cafe scene, Proper Order knows that coffee is an exact science and will always serve you a cup that's been weighed, timed and dosed to perfection.

Happy sipping!

