Sandycove store launches The WineYard this weekend

Dip into The WineYard after you dip into the sea.

Sandycove Store and Yard, open on Sandycove Road, have launched The WineYard for the bank holiday weekend. Starting today, Thursday 14th April, the beloved store opens The WineYard to the public, for some wine (of course) and nibbles, ideal for those who have just gone for a dip. The store, known for dabbling in coffee, gelato, as well as gifts and framing, is now branching into wine, and I mean, wine not?

We hope The WineYard is here to stay at Sandycove Store; their aesthetic is very much giving us hot girl summer vibes, the perfect spot to spend a lazy afternoon now that the weather is (slowly but surely) heating up.

Pop in this weekend if you're in the area; the WineYard opens 12pm to 6pm Thursday to Sunday. The regular Sandycove Store opens 7:30am to 5pm daily, and is dog friendly.

Header image via Instagram/sandycove_store_and_yard

