7 of the best pubs in Dublin for a Christmas Eve pint

Do your Christmas Eve traditions involve a creamy pint with friends or fam before heading home to get ready for Santy?

There's always a special buzz around town on Christmas Eve. The last bit of frenzied shopping. The festive buskers. The packed out pubs with yuletide cheer on tap. If you are in the city, a lot of pubs close up relatively early so that everyone can get home to their respective suburbs and towns in time for visions of sugarplums to dance in their heads, so the vibe is always nice and wholesome. Obviously, everywhere's busy for the day that's in it, but do the aul tactical stand-around-and-eye-up-tables-that-look-like-they're-about-to-leave dance and you should find a seat eventually.

If you do find yourself in town on Christmas Eve, here are 7 of our favourite places for a festive pint:

Kehoes, South Anne Street

If you've been doing a bit of last-minute shopping on Grafton Street, it's only natural that you'd end up in Kehoes for a quick festive flyer. With the Grafton Street chandeliers twinkling in just close enough proximity and delicious pints flowing , if you aren't in the Christmas spirit before a stop off at Kehoes, you will be by the time you leave.

Bruxelles, Harry Street

Another handily located pub, also just off Grafton in the opposite direction to Kehoes. Across Bruxelles' two floors there are plenty of cosy nooks and crannies to enjoy your Christmas pint, with tunes flowing and families reuniting all around you.

The Long Hall, South Great George's Street

A beautiful pub at any time of the year, but especially when the windows and bar shelves are adorned with festive garlands and Christmas lights. It'll be busy once you're willing to squeeze you should be able to find a little corner for yourself, and soak up all the buzz the 24th brings with it.

The Palace Bar, Fleet Street

Another aesthetically delightful pub, with pictures of famous Irish writers adorning the walls and a huge range of whiskeys on the go. If you've been taking a stroll around Temple Bar to look at the lights, this is a nice, non-touristy option to settle at for your Christmas Eve pint.

The Flowing Tide, Middle Abbey Street

A warm and welcoming pub with hot ports, hot whiskeys and Irish coffees on the go to warm chilled fingers. Get in and get cosy.

Mooney's, Abbey Street

A pub steeped in history with homemade mulled wine, warm festive interiors and friendly staff. A great place to take a break from the chaos of Christmas outside.

T.P. Smiths, Jervis Street

If you're braving the Jervis for the final few pressies, you deserve a trip into T.P. Smiths afterwards. While extremely cosy, this pub is also deceptively large so there should be space for you and yours to enjoy a festive tipple for the day that's in it.

Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good pint.

