7 of the best vegan burgers that Dublin has to offer

Whether you're a full-time vegan, or just dabbling for Veganuary, Dublin is full of spots serving plant-based burgers.

It can be difficult to find places that cater for vegans - luckily we've provided a list of the best places to get vegan burgers in Dublin! Whether you're a full-time vegan, want to cut down on your meat consumption, or hope to enjoy Meatless Monday, we think you're going to love these.

Veggie Vibe Café

Location: Blackrock

The Veggie Vibe café is located in Blackrock and serves delicious vegan food. This burger is full of flavours with a ton of veg including mushrooms, aubergine, and butterbeans. You can find them in the Blackrock Market Wednesday through to Sunday.

Flip Burger

Location: George's Street Arcade

From the same team as Blazing Salads, Flip Burger is one of Dublin's best spots for vegan burgers. Take it away or sit outdoors and enjoy the epic tastes that they have to offer. Flip is open 11am to 5:30pm, Tuesday to Saturday.

The Saucy Cow

Location: Temple Bar

Looking for something quite saucy? The Saucy Cow on Crane Lane is home to big, dirty vegan burgers, open 12pm to 10pm every day in Dublin except Tuesdays.

V-Face

Location: Stoneybatter

As their Instagram bio states, V-Face brings the public "animal burgers" but "made with plants". It's hard to believe the below image is a vegan burger and yet it is. Definitely worth a try whether you're a full-time vegan, or just curious.

Yum Grub

Location: Grand Canal Street

Yum Grub recently moved into The Place Street Food Yard on Grand Canal Street, and they provide exactly what their name would suggest; yum grub. They're totally plant-based, recreating classic takeaway orders but with all vegan ingredients. You can find them Wednesday to Sunday between 12pm and 9:30pm.

McGuinness's

Location: Camden Street

One of my biggest concerns doing Veganuary was wondering where I'd go to eat after a night out. Enter McGuinness's, a true saviour to all the hungry plant-based heads out there; they'll be ready and waiting to serve you a vegan burgers after a night out on the town.

Token

Location: Smithfield

Token is known for their vegan-friendly menu, so of course they have vegan burgers. You can check out their full menu HERE but they have a vegan big mac as well as a vegan chicken burger to choose from.

As you can see, there are more than enough vegan burgers in Dublin to choose from.

Header images via Instagram/tokendublin & /v-face.ie

