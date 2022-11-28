7 places in Dublin to enjoy a winter warmer right now

One of the best parts of Christmas is resting your weary legs after a stressful present buying sesh and enjoying a warming festive tipple in a bustling pub. There should be more carols written about it, honestly.

With a notable chill in the air this week, you might have found yourself fantasising about a steaming cup of something spiced, mulled or nogged (not sure if that's actually a verb but we're rolling with it) to take the edge off. And sure aren't we all? Here's a list of 7 winter warmers to enjoy in Dublin, for anyone looking to get into the festive mood.

Tinto Hut, Harold's Cross

This relatively new addition to Harold's Cross have a fully stacked winter warmer menu on the go, including Irish coffees, Baileys coffees and hot port. Wrap up warm and take a seat at their al fresco area by Harold's Cross Park to truly get into the spirit of the season.

Stillgarden Distillery

This friendly Inchicore distillery have plenty of Christmassy events on the go this season, and a great selection of winter warmers to accompany including a boozy hot chocolate, warming ginger tea spiked with Amaro liqueur and a Berrissimo toddy, their toasty take on a hot port.

Irish Coffee from Vice

Vice know their way around a coffee machine, and these delights made with Teelings whiskey and the finest espresso never misses.

MVP, Clanbrassil Street

One of Dublin's fave dog friendly bars has you covered with a menu full of winter warmers including Baileys hot choc, mulled wine and hot port. Delish.

Roe & Co

Dublin 8's friendly neighbourhood distillery have knocked it out of the park with their winter garden, a festive wonderland serving up a menu of hearty Pitt Bros BBQ along with a selection of warming whiskey-based cocktails. The ideal wintery date.

Street 66

While the pedestrianisation of Parliament Street remains uncertain, one thing's for sure - you'll always be able to grab a warming cup of mulled wine or mulled cider at Street 66, and cosy up with a board game while you enjoy it.

The Palace Bar

This inconspicuous beaut of a spot on the outskirts of Temple Bar has a second-to-none selection of whiskeys, all crying out to be paired with clove and lemon. (Apart from the really expensive, speciality ones that should exclusively be enjoyed straight-up. Don't come for me, whiskey connoisseurs).

Will you be enjoying a tipple or two this Christmas?

