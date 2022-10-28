7 places to eat after completing the Dublin Marathon

You did it! Now, time to collapse into a bowl of carbs.

Thousands of track stars are set to descend on the capital this weekend for the Dublin Marathon, which takes place on Sunday 30th October. The run gets underway from 8:40am on Fitzwilliam Street Upper, with scheduled waves for different runners to avoid congestion. After an extensive loop through Dublin city and its suburbs, the course concludes at Merrion Square North.

Now. We can't offer running advice, or tips for keeping your toenails in tact. We don't have a magical playlist that's going to keep you motivated for 42 kilometres, or the perfect pair of runners for such an undertaking. What we do have is a list of places to go to for your post-marathon feast - we imagine you'll be a tad peckish.

Here are seven great spots all within a ten minute walk of the finish line:

Vice Pizza & Wings

The simple yet effective combo of pizza and wings is what we'd imagine to be perfect post-marathon cuisine. This newly opened spot offer a great range of sourdough pizzas with vegan options too, and wings served in batches of 10 or 20 with a choice of buffalo, spiced barbecue, Korean gochujang, or lemon pepper as your sauce. Located on Merrion Street Lower, they're a stone's throw from the finish line.

The Square Ball

If a pint and a burger with all the trimmings is calling your name, The Square Ball on Hogan Place has you covered. Just around the corner from Merrion Square North with a tasty menu of burgers, nachos and loaded fries, this is the ideal place to head for a casual post-run feed.

L'Enoteca di Napoli

If you're in the mood for a spot that's a little fancier (while still being extremely welcoming and down-to-earth), you'll find the charming L'Enoteca di Napoli parallel to the finish line on Fenian Street. Whether it's a hearty bowl of pasta or charcuterie feast you're after, they've got you covered.

Osteria Lucio

Another Italian spot, but who's complaining? Osteria Lucio is the restaurant you've probably been told about already by your friends or colleagues, and finishing the marathon is the perfect excuse to pay them a visit for yourself. Pasta, pizza and meaty mains all prepared with the best of Irish produce, this is a great place to treat yourself after such a massive undertaking.

Dosa Dosa

One of Dublin's favourite food trucks is ideally located less than a ten minute walk from the finish line on Grand Canal Street, if you're in search of the best Indian street food you'll find this side of Mumbai post-run.

Zakura

In the mood for some comforting dumplings, or a tray of tasty fresh sushi? Zakura on Baggot Street is just a ten minute walk from the finish line, with plenty of pubs around to continue the celebrations into the night.

McGrattans

If all you want is some comforting pub grub and a nice sit down, head across the park to McGrattans on Fitzwilliam Lane for just that.

Good luck, marathoners. We're all rooting for you.

Header image via Instagram/vicedublin

