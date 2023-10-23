Outcasts launch new sauna at this Stoneybatter market

Saunas are truly having a moment.

Outcasts are best known in Dublin as one of the few places where you can go for a quality bagel sandwich. As someone who believes that bagels reign supreme over a sourdough toastie any day, I have much appreciation and respect for the good work that Outcasts do, but they're now proving they are anything but a one trick pony.

Adding a new string to their bow, Outcasts have launched a sauna and cold plunge facility at CowTown Outdoor Food Market on Prussia Street in Stoneybatter. They also sling their bagels from this location, which means after you've had your relaxing time in the sauna, you can dig into one of their NYC style sambos.

Saunas are really having a moment in Dublin right now, with people flocking to the various locations the way they used to pile into escape rooms, or jump into freezing cold water for the "sea swim" experience, so we welcome the arrival of another with open arms.

The sauna is for over 18s, although those who are 16 or 17 can go to the sauna as long as they're accompanied by a responsible adult. Those looking to enjoy the facilities are asked to come with a swimming suit and a towel to sit on for the duration of the session. There are large unisex changing rooms on-site.

Each slot is 45 minutes, and this includes use of the sauna, cold plunge, and just chilling out. A slot will set you back €15 on weekdays, €17 on weekends, and €12.50 during off peak times on week days. You can book online here.

And as if all that wasn't exciting enough, the Outcasts lads have revealed they are opening another even bigger sauna, and it's set to land later this week - so keep an eye on their socials for more news on that.

