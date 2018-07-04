7 Spooky Dishes To Treat Yourself To This Week

Get ready for the most Autumnal weekly food round-up of your life.

Not only will I be picking out the tastiest dishes to munch on this week, they're all absolutely stunning as well.

Pumpkin spice is in the air and I'm pretty delighted about it tbh.

This list is guaranteed to satisfy your foodie cravings for each day in the week.

1. Pumpkin Pancakes - Five Points

Five Points knows what's up when it comes to brunch.

They're known for have a seasonal menu so it's no surprise that they're on point this Halloween.

Say hello to their spiced pumpkin stacks, pumpkin toffee mousse, almond & pumpkin seed brittle, ginger snap biscuits & crispy bacon!

2. Bruschetta - Happy Food

Happy Food makes for a happy tummy because everything here is super healthy.

Veggie vibes.

The bruschetta with sweet potato brisket, roasted nutty mushroom and onion jam is a must.



3. Prison Lunch Tray - Token

Who would have ever imagined that a spooky prison tray could look tasty?

Featured is a Bacon Cheebee slider, 2 Buffalove tenders, token tots, Asian slaw, and a few churros with Mexican chocolate sauce.



Lunch goals.

4. Pumpkin Latte - Fat Cat Café

Ah sure we couldn't do a Halloween food round-up without having an appearance from the popular Pumpkin Spice Latte.

This lil beauty can be found in Fat Cat Café in Rathgar

5. Nightcall - Urchin

This haunting cocktail is made from Woodford Reserve, Micil Poitin, , lime, apricot, Angostura bitters, charcoal and egg white.

Black to match the colour of my soul.

I like it.

6. Raclette - Fallon And Byrne

This cheesy raclette has me SCREAMING.

Is there anything better in this world than gooey cheese?

No.

The answer is no.

7. Almond Butter Toast - Nut Butter

Nutbutter's happy hour prices are scarily good.

Sweet toast or Any Hot Drink and a sweet treat for €3.50 from 3 to 5pm!

This delish homemade Nutella, banana , honey and bee pollen toast is a colourful autumnal dream.

Header image: @fivepoints @urchin

