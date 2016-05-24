10 Alternative Christmas Work Party Venues

Autumn is well and truly here, there's orange leaves all over the streets and as much as we love Halloween, we can't help but get excited that Christmas is fast approaching.

This time of year can only mean one thing in the working world...Now is the time to get booking your Christmas party before all the good spots are gone.

The annual Christmas party is the one chance you've got to let loose a little and enjoy a few scoops with your colleagues to celebrate a year of hard work. And hey, we're pretty sure you guys have worked your asses off so you deserve it.

Here's some unique and special spots that will make it a night to remember (once you don't drink to much!):

1. Have A Circus Themed Party

Add a little excitement to your night out with a live show from stilt walkers, aerial acrobats, ballerinas and weird and wonderful creatures.

For the first time, Dream Circus is coming to Dublin. The event has gotten rave reviews across the UK and is set to be one of the coolest Christmas party events this year.

Taking place in Airfield Estate, the circus-themed venue offers a range of packages for teams big and small.

2. Hop On Dublin Bay Cruises

All hands on deck!







Dublin Bay Cruises do private hire in the winter months, so groups up to 120 can get fancy sipping Prosecco while admiring the Dublin coastline.

Sail from Howth to Dun Laoghaire pier and hit the bars by the seaside.

3. Get Crazy At Bingo Loco

If you're looking to get loose, and we mean really loose, Bingo Loco is the one for you.

The Bingo Loco - Jingle Bells event is set to be a mad one, filled with craic, banter and lots of lols.

The Christmas event will be super cheesy and will include snow machines, reindeer pinata, carols and a semi naked santa.

Ho ho!

4. Serious Scenes At The Aviva

Have your Christmas P-tayy in Dublin's coolest stadium.

The Aviva offers a package that supplies prosecco on arrival overlooking the pitch, a 4-course feast, live music and a DJ set till late.

Cheers to that!

5. Laugh It Up At Bulmers Comedy Festival

The Laughter Lounge does exactly what it says on the tin, provides an evening of giggles and chuckles go leor.

Live comedy gigs, drink promotions, a photo-booth and Christmas jumper competitions will be taking place on the night as well as great tunes so you can dance off the stresses of the working year.

6. Get Competitive At BYOB Bowling

Bowling and booze - the dream combination for a night of team bonding.

A fun and affordable night out for the whole team.

A great activity to start off the fun before heading off to the pub.

7. Get Lucky At The Dogs

If you're looking for something out of the ordinary, Shelbourne Park Greyhound Stadium is a great spot. Nothing beats the excitement of greyhound racing, and it's always a bit of craic winning a few bob.

Ideal for groups and budgets of all sizes, so it's an easy book!

8. Hire Your Own Private Cinema

The Brooks Hotel is located right in the heart of the city and if you're looking for a chill intimate start to the celebrations, it's a fab spot to do so.

The room can accommodate up to 26 guests, so it's more suited to smaller companies.

Sit back and enjoy a blockbuster, rom com or Christmas film of your choice with fresh popcorn.



9. Try Your Hand At Poker

Again for smaller groups, the Fitzwilliam Casino and Card Club is a deadly shot.

Groups of 10 to 25 people will get a 30 minute training session as well as drinks and food in the Private Balcony Room before a three-hour poker tournament.

There's also a main casino with other classic games to try your hand at and hopefully win yourself some quid for the next round of drinks.

10. Create Your Very Own Twelve Pubs

Get every person from the team to choose a bar or a rule for a bar, get creative with your costumes and go out and have the craic.

Sure look, there's nothing better than marching through town in Santy suits.

Now, the only thing you have to do is decide which to book!

Header image: @bestpartiesever.com @bingo.loco

