The Irish Pub Of The Year Has Just Been Announced And It’s In Dublin

A must-visit spot if you’re in the capital

The best Irish pub in the country has been revealed at the Irish Pubs Global Awards after a lengthy judging process.

This Dublin spot has long been a favourite among locals for its great beer garden and even better Guinness and now it’s picked up the top award after a public vote of pubs across the country.

Toners Pub on Baggot Street came away with the Irish Pub Of The Year Award at the ceremony at the Galmont Hotel in Galway.

We’re big fans of the traditional Irish pub ourselves and recently voted it one of Dublin’s best beer gardens.

Toners wasn’t the only Dublin haunt to pick up an award though – Pat Dempsey at Slattery’s was voted Best Bar Person and The Dingle Whiskey Bar was voted the Best Irish Whiskey Experience.

The Gravediggers was also chosen as the Best Community Pub in the country.

As well as that, they also named Tir Na N'Óg in New York the Best Irish Pub in North America and Waxy O'Connor's in London as the best one in Europe.

So there you have it – if you’re looking for the best places to unwind with a pint this weekend, these pubs are your best bet.

Kiara Keane

Written By

Kiara Keane

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group. Email - kiara@lovin.com

