Dublin Restaurants Are Donating Their Sales To The Peter McVerry Trust This Week
This is a brilliant initiative.
A number of restaurants and cafés across the city have partnered up with the Peter McVerry Trust 'Opening Doors' week for their Dine and Give campaign which will see the eateries donate portions of their sales to the charity.
This brilliant campaign will run from the 8th to 15th of October with various eateries participating in different ways.
Here is a list of the various participants and what they're doing to support the Peter McVerry Trust.
The Vintage Kitchen,Dublin 2
Offer: Donating a full day’s takings from World Homeless Day, 10 October, to Peter McVerry Trust.
Café Restaurant Riba, Stillorgan, Co. Dublin
Offer: Hosting a charity evening on 15 October with all ticket sales being donated to Peter McVerry Trust
The Saddle Room (The Shelbourne), Dublin 2
Donating €1 from every bill in The Saddle Room throughout the course of 'Opening Doors' Week
Fish Shop, Smithfield
Offer: Donating all proceeds from their Squid Ink & Prawn Croquettes menu special
Cloud Café, North Strand
Offer: Donating proceeds of soup of the day sold throughout Opening Doors Week
Fallon & Byrne
- 11-17 Exchequer Street Dublin 2
- 39 Castlewood Ave, Dublin 6
- The Peoples Park, Park Rd, Glasthule, Dún Laoghaire.
Offer: Fallon & Byrne will donate the net profits from sales of their Italian Job and Humdinger sandwiches purchased on World Homeless Day
Morelands Grill (The Westin) 39, Westmoreland St
Offer: Donating €1 from every bill in Morelands Grill throughout Opening Doors Week
Host, Dublin 6
Offer:Creating a small plate for €10 and donating the sale of each plate throughout Opening Doors Week
Asthon’s Gastro Bistro, Clonskeagh, Co. Dublin
Offer Donating the proceeds of all sales of their Sandwich of the Day throughout Opening Doors Week
