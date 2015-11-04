Feature Food and Drink

Seven Places To Eat And Drink Outside In Dublin In The Sun This Evening

Leg it out of the office at 5pm!

1. Octopussy Tapas, Howth

A bit of a trek from town, but when we think of sun, we think of Howth. The little seaside 'village' feels like the south of France when the sun shines. 

Famous for its fish, you could pick any one of its cafés, but the tapas and casual seating outside Octopussy is the only place to be. Incredible.

2. Taphouse Roofgarden, Ranelagh 

You really have to sit on this rooftop terrace to understand just how good it is. Not only do they have good food and nice beers, but the elevated vantage point makes it an amazing spot for people watching.

You can sit up here creeping without people even knowing you are there.

3. Blackbird, Rathmines

While so many Dublin pubs tend to box their terrace off, corralling people into a space, Blackbird has opted for a cosy, open-plan outdoor seating area which looks out onto the street from two sides.

4. Coppinger Row/Pygmalion, South William St 

We're gonna include both these spots in one because they are right across the street from each other and it depends where the sun is in the sky. 

Our suggestion? Start with some of the amazing Mediterranean food in Coppinger Row and then move across to Pyg for a few cocktails. 

Be prepared to fight for an outdoor seat though!

5. Toners, Baggot St Lower

The high walls at Toners give its beer garden a lovely secluded effect and provide for a lively atmosphere as conversations bounce off the wall. 

Its cosy beer garden is in keeping with its famously comfortable indoor snugs, and is just one of the reasons Toner's has continued to be a favourite pub of Dubliners over the decades.

6. Sophie's, Harcourt St

Yes, the place with the swings.  Sophie's is a sanctuary in the middle of a hectic Harcourt Street. Gorgeous views of the city await you there. 

If you're hungry they do pizzas and dinner until late and a whopper meat and cheese board.

7. HQ Gastrobar, Hanover Quay

One of the best spots when it's sunny outside. Try to stake your claim on a sofa seat along the outside of the restaurant and get the pints in. 

This is the kinda place where on a day like today you'll go "for just one" and end up ordering dinner al fresco. 

Make the most of it before the snow comes back, eh...

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Written By

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group, Sarah is obsessed with food and travel.She's also never come into the office without winged eyeliner. Seriously, not even once.Email: sarahc@lovin.com. Social: @sazzyclay

