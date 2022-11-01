7 vegan spots in Dublin for when you don't want to eat like a vegan

Embracing the vegan life this World Vegan Day?

Just a few short years ago, the prospect of embarking on a meat and dairy free diet in Dublin may have seemed bleak - there's only so many lentils one person can have.

These days however, things are looking up for those living a plant based lifestyle in the city. While we continue to mourn the loss of Vegan Sandwich Co, which was a true haven for vegan food disguised as meat, there are still lots of hearty, fast food-esque restaurants serving great plant based meals.

V-Face

V-Face released Mac the Lad, their vegan take on the Big Mac in late '21, changing the plant based burger game in Dublin for good. They've also got you covered with loaded fries, cookie sambos and cauli wings to beat the band.

Find V-Face in Stoneybatter, Dublin 7. For more information visit their Instagram.

It's a Trap

It's a Trap opened its new spot on Aungier Street in May, so recently converted plant-based Dubs be sure to give them a follow as they'll be your go-to for delicious vegan coffees, sweet treats and dreamy breakfast wraps. Start the day off right and all that.

It's A Trap can be found on Aungier Street, check out their Instagram.

Token

Ideal for anyone looking to combine their plant based feast with arcade games and pinball. Token's vegan menu boasts tacos, vegan nuggets, a vegan spice bag and loads more tasty bits.

Find Token in Smithfield, Dublin 7. For more information, see their website.

Di Fontaines

A post-night out slice from Di Fontaines is a rite of passage for all Dubliners. Their vegan slice hits all the right spots and don't worry, they've a vegan garlic dip to go with it too. Just because you're vegan doesn't mean you have to give up the right to good pizza!

Find Di Fontaines on Parliament Street, Dublin 2. For more information, visit their Instagram.

McGuinness's of Camden Street

This combo meal has seen me through many a rough night. Battered sausage, nuggets and onion rings, all plant based, all serving you the salty/vinegary fix only your favourite chipper can provide. McGuinness's is Dublin's OG vegan fast food haven.

Find McGuinness's on Camden Street, Dublin 2. For more information, see their Instagram.

V Temple Bar

BBQ wings, pulled pork and garlic cheese fries, all without a trace of meat in sight. These guys make being vegan a doddle.

Find V Temple Bar on Parliament Street, Dublin 2. For more information see their website.

The Saucy Cow

For some truly dirty (and I mean that in the best way possible) vegan food, The Saucy Cow is the spot for you. While they have sadly shut up shop at Eatyard, you can still find them in Temple Bar.

The Saucy Cow is open on Crane Lane in Temple Bar.

