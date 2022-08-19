8 Dublin spots for a killer breakfast sambo

Bacon and egg rolls have been known to save lives.

Ah, the breakfast sandwich. vIs there anything better for when you're hungover, or in need of cheering up? What is it about eggs and sausages and bacon in a roll, bap, wrap, that (not to be dramatic as I'm about to be very dramatic) just sets our souls ablaze? The ultimate comfort food, there truly is no morning that wouldn't be made better with the inclusion of a breakfast sandwich? Wondering where you can get one, or looking to branch out and try new spots?

Without further ado, here's some of the best spots in Dublin to secure a killer breakfast sambo.

Honeybun

Location: Mary Street

No, this is not a spot named after Paige Thorne's signature phrase on Love Island this year (although will we ever not think of her now when we hear it?). Honeybun on Mary Street does a hefty sausage sambo if you're in dire need of breakfast on the go. They open every day from 9am.

Mad Yolks

Location: Smithfield

As an egg fiend, Mad Yolks is the perfect breakfast spot in my eyes. They open from 8am on weekdays, and 9am on weekends, providing egg baps galore, as well as sides of hash browns (need I say more?). With eight variations of their breakfast sambo, Mad Yolks is one of the top spots to curb that craving in Dublin.

Tír Deli

Location: Baggot Street and Hatch Street

Looking for a gourmet version of a sausage McMuffin from McDonalds? Tír Deli now has two Dublin locations serving up quality sandwiches with only the best Irish ingredients.

Vegan Sandwich Co

Locations: Smithfield, St. Stephen's Green, Rathmines

Look, as someone who doesn't eat pork anymore I understand that the craving of a true breakfast sambo can sometimes go uncurbed because everything has meat in it, typically sausages and bacon. Well Vegan Sandwich Co have swooped in to the rescue for all of us who can't or don't eat meat or dairy with their meat-free breakfast sambo that comes with a hash brown too.

Parklife Café

Location: Harold's Cross

Looking for a badass breakfast bap? Look no further than Parklife Café, who serve one that consists of egg, relish, apple and sage sausage, rashers, a homemade hash brown, all kept together by a brioche bun. The café opens from 8am every morning except Sundays, when it opens at the slightly later time of 10am.

The Local

Location: Ballybogan

The breakfast roll of dreams from Ballybogan legend The Local is served until 2pm every day, so you can pick it up first thing in the morning, or for lunch. Honestly just looking at it makes me miss eating pork for real.

The Cheeky Piglet

Location: Fumbally Square

A Lovin fave, The Cheeky Piglet is a great Dublin spot that does a breakfast sambo, complete with all the essentials: bacon, egg, sausage, as well as some mayo and cheddar. Best part? The Cheeky Piglet does brekkie all day, so you can snap this up until the late afternoon if you so wish. We recommend sitting in and enjoying your breakfast bap with a coffee.

Happy Out

Location: Bull Island and Donnybrook

Personally I like my breakfast sandwiches with a thick helping of smashed avocado, so Happy Out would certainly make me, well, happy out. Whether you're in Donnybrook, or enjoying some time at Bull Island, we recommend popping into this unreal Dublin spot for their breakfast sambo.

Well there you have it. Dublin will not disappoint you when it comes to your search for the perfect breakfast sambo, especially on those days where the hangover refuses to quit.

