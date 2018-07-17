Food and Drink Best Of

Berlin Bar Has Released A New Menu For Eating With Your Hands

Weekend plans? Sorted.

Here at Lovin Dublin, we love our food.

So whenever I hear there's new grub in town, I have to be the first to try it.

I've recently developed a love for bar food. Whenever I have a few scoops, I like to be well fed. I like to have something to much on as I natter a sip on a cool pint.

Berlin Bar has just released a brand new menu designed for eating with your hands - Casual, chill and super tasty.

The menu has been created by the lads who run Lucky Tortoise and it's got a little something for everyone.

They've got everything from dippy egg to messy fries, chicken burgers and fish tacos - it's bleedin' class.

The bar itself is funky as hell and it feels like you're just chilling in someones gaff.

Topping that all off, there's whopper tunes, loads of seats and fab drinks.

The menu is available from 4pm- 9.30pm.

See you there!

READ MORE: The Ultimate Foodie Bucket List : A-Z Guide Of The Best Dishes In Dublin 2018

The joys of an "unreliable" narrator and the importance of shared experiences... Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Written By

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Multimedia Journalist. A lanky video-head living her best life by capturing what Dublin has to offer. Can be seen roaming around the city vlogging herself and eating everything that crosses her path.Email: eadaoin@lovin.com Social: @bandeadd

Comments

Food and Drink

Read More in Food and Drink
Berlin Bar Has Released A New Menu For Eating With Your Hands
Berlin Bar Has Released A New Menu For Eating With Your Hands
Seven DELISH Takeaway Spots To Order From In Dublin This Friday Evening
Seven DELISH Takeaway Spots To Order From In Dublin This Friday Evening
Bujo Is Giving Out Free Breakfasts Tomorrow Morning
Bujo Is Giving Out Free Breakfasts Tomorrow Morning
This Is The Most Disgusting Thing Being Served In Restaurants Right Now
This Is The Most Disgusting Thing Being Served In Restaurants Right Now
One Of Dublin 8's Favourite Restaurants Is Closing For Two Weeks
One Of Dublin 8's Favourite Restaurants Is Closing For Two Weeks
Lovin DubIiners: Spent A Day In A Famous Dublin Café And Here's What I Learned
Lovin DubIiners: Spent A Day In A Famous Dublin Café And Here's What I Learned
The Seven Most Epic Sandwiches In Dublin Right Now
The Seven Most Epic Sandwiches In Dublin Right Now
Know An Oliver Or An Orla? They're Entitled To A Free Dublin Lunch This Week
Know An Oliver Or An Orla? They're Entitled To A Free Dublin Lunch This Week
The Ultimate Foodie Bucket List : A-Z Guide Of The Best Dishes In Dublin 2018
The Ultimate Foodie Bucket List : A-Z Guide Of The Best Dishes In Dublin 2018
Lucky Tortoise Is Hosting A Summer Party And We Are Going To Eat ALL The Dumplings
Lucky Tortoise Is Hosting A Summer Party And We Are Going To Eat ALL The Dumplings
Holy Guacamole! Seven Of The Tastiest Nacho Dishes In Dublin
Holy Guacamole! Seven Of The Tastiest Nacho Dishes In Dublin
Token In Smithfield Is Doing Something Seriously Sound For Dogs Tomorrow
Token In Smithfield Is Doing Something Seriously Sound For Dogs Tomorrow
PICS: What €600k Gets You In Dublin Compared To The Rest Of The World
Dublin

PICS: What €600k Gets You In Dublin Compared To The Rest Of The World
Six Pieces You Need To Complete Your Athleisure Wardrobe
Lifestyle

Six Pieces You Need To Complete Your Athleisure Wardrobe
There's A New Taqueria In Dublin And It's Ideal For A Quick And Tasty Bite
Feature

There's A New Taqueria In Dublin And It's Ideal For A Quick And Tasty Bite
Great Guide - The Ultimate Budget City Break Bucket List
Sponsored

Great Guide - The Ultimate Budget City Break Bucket List

Stena Line Has A Crazy Special Offer From Dublin To Wales For Just €6.50 Return
News

Stena Line Has A Crazy Special Offer From Dublin To Wales For Just €6.50 Return
The 'Love Island' Finale Will Be Screened Live At A Beach-Themed Party On Wexford Street
Dublin

The 'Love Island' Finale Will Be Screened Live At A Beach-Themed Party On Wexford Street
HSE Confirm That Dublin Is Now Part Of "Ongoing European Outbreak" Of Infectious Disease
News

HSE Confirm That Dublin Is Now Part Of "Ongoing European Outbreak" Of Infectious Disease
PIC: Aungier Danger Has Officially Announced They Are Closing
News

PIC: Aungier Danger Has Officially Announced They Are Closing

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group