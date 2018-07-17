Berlin Bar Has Released A New Menu For Eating With Your Hands

Here at Lovin Dublin, we love our food.

So whenever I hear there's new grub in town, I have to be the first to try it.

I've recently developed a love for bar food. Whenever I have a few scoops, I like to be well fed. I like to have something to much on as I natter a sip on a cool pint.

Berlin Bar has just released a brand new menu designed for eating with your hands - Casual, chill and super tasty.

The menu has been created by the lads who run Lucky Tortoise and it's got a little something for everyone.

They've got everything from dippy egg to messy fries, chicken burgers and fish tacos - it's bleedin' class.

The bar itself is funky as hell and it feels like you're just chilling in someones gaff.

Topping that all off, there's whopper tunes, loads of seats and fab drinks.

The menu is available from 4pm- 9.30pm.

See you there!



