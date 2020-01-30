Best Afternoon Tea in Dublin - here are nine of our top picks to try this year

There's nothing better than a cup of tea. It brings people together, helps solve problems, keeps you ticking over while you work and warms up chilly fingers. It's no wonder that it's become such a necessity in every Irish household. Whether you're team Barry's or Lyons, there's no denying that a cuppa can cheer up any situation.

Which brings me to afternoon tea, more importantly - where to find the best afternoon tea in Dublin.

Usually around this time of year people are swapping pints in the pub for cosy nights in. Your social life doesn't need to decline just because you want to stay sober - round up the troops and book yourself in for a fancy afternoon of decadent treats and a warm hug in a mug.

Afternoon Tea is fab when it's fancy but you don't need to splash the cash to avail of a unique and wonderful tea experience.

Looking for the best afternoon tea in Dublin? Here are some of the usual favourites along with some alternative suggestions:

1. The Merrion

This lavish afternoon tea is like no other, it's a work of art.

The Merrion takes this dining experience to a whole new level with beautifully designed treats that are almost too stunning to eat. They serve up the usual tasty sambos and scones but the real show-stopper is the dessert that's inspired by some of the 90 pieces of artwork from the likes of J.B Yeats, William Scott and Louis Le Brocquy that you'll find in the hotel.

Instagram feed goals.

Cost: €55 per person.

€67.50 per person with a glass of Henriot Brut NV.

2. Airfield Estate

Take a step out of the hustle and bustle of the city and chill in one of the most beautiful sites in Dublin.

Spend the afternoon with your favourite people overlooking the beautiful walled gardens that are bursting with Autumnal colours and the rolling clouds over the stunning Dublin Mountains.

The menus are seasonally prepared to use the freshest seasonal produce from the Estate, which you can see growing in the gardens that you can stroll around after tea.

Cost: €35 per person, add a glass of prosecco €42.

3. The Hazel House

Hidden away in the leafy Dublin mountains, you'll find the cutest Irish craft café, petting farm, woodwork shop & school, tucked away down a country road in Tibradden.

This cute and cosy venue has a lot to offer.

There are workshops, live music, loads of nooks and crannies to explore and the best part - it's in the wilderness so it's so calm and quiet.

Afternoon Tea comes with a glass of prosecco (key) and if you're really feeling adventurous, you can order it to be served on top of Tibradden Mountain after your hike.

Cost: €20

4. The Westbury

An elegant and luxurious venue with an afternoon tea menu to match.

The Westbury is the perfect place to take shelter from the outside world during a busy day in the city. Sink into the comfy plush chairs and cosy up beside the fireplace. The ideal place to have a big catch up without having to look at your watch.

For special occasions, there's a hugely popular Champagne trolley with the best bubbly around.

Cost: €55 per person during the week, €58 at the weekend

€70 with a glass of champers during the week, €73 at the weekend

5. The Vintage Tea Tours

If you're hoping to do something out of the ordinary - The Vintage Tea Tours is ideal.

Not only will you get to munch on sambos, scones and treats, you'll also get a guided tour around the city and learn a little bit about each area.

It's the ideal way to see the city, especially on rainy days.

The bus plays jazz music and you even get your own travel mug to take home with you.

Cost: €47.50

6. The Cake Café

A bohemian bakery tucked away down a quiet lane behind Camden street.

The Cake Café is one of our favourite spots for chill vibes and tasty grub.

It's a real Irish take on the famous English tradition and we adore it for that. The perfect place to bring your Irish mammy.

It's a bargain and even comes with a glass of wine or prosecco - one of the best spots for afternoon tea in Dublin if you're on a budget.

Cost: €24.90

7. The Shelbourne

Get your fancy pants on and visit one of Dublin's most famous hotels.

The place is steeped in history and it's got such a charm to it. The elegant afternoon tea has some Irish classics including smoked salmon and Guinness bread, yum.

The presentation is top class, much to be expected.

Cost: €55 per person.

€70 per person with Champagne.

8. Ladurée

You'll feel those Paris vibes all over in the beautiful Ladurée on South William Street.

A wonderfully French tray filled with patisseries, financiers and madeleines.

Oh la la!

Cost: €65 for two people, served with two glasses of prosecco

9. The Westin

A posh spot with a unique experience.

The Westin hosts a Writer's Afternoon Tea in the Atrium Lounge.

The tearoom features a gorgeous five-storey high glass ceiling, that floods with natural light and is one of the best places for afternoon tea in Dublin. The most relaxing setting for a spot of tea.

Cost: €45 per person

Pinkie fingers at the ready, it's time to get sipping.