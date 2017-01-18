Date Night? Here's Seven Cool Spots To Bring Your Bae In Dublin

So you're looking for a date with a difference?

Not your standard run-of-the-mill scenario.

If you're fed up of mediocre dinner and drinks why not mix it up a bit and try something fun to excite your date and keep them coming back for more.

Here's some of the best spots:

1. Escape Boat

The perfect date idea for a couple who are up for the craic and love a laugh. It's a step away from a conventional meal or round of drink, so it's a sure way to impress them.

You're then locked into a room and there are a tonne of puzzles that will bring you from one to the next and eventually (if you're good enough) escaping from the boat.

I'm obviously not going to give you hints on how to escape but I will tell you that there are quite a few sections to the challenge - the last one being a bit of a shocker!



2. Cocktail Class At The Little Pig

Get handsy together learning the tricks of the trade on how to perfect the ideal cocktail.

You'll receive a welcome cocktail upon arrival and learn about The Little Pig, alcohol and the history of cocktail making. The bartender will show you various techniques and give you advice on flavour and ingredient combinations before letting you try it out for yourself.

The class costs €30 per person.

3. Tippenyaki

Don't just go to an ordinary restaurant, excite your date by taking them to Tippenyaki and let them entertain you by throwing the food all over the shop as they cook it.



Fun times.

4. Drop Dead Twice

Bring your own booze and watch the bartenders create cocktail magic.

We recommend bringing a bottle of whiskey or vodka so that you can avail of this WONDERFUL chocolatey cocktail.

5. Jameson Distillery

Whisk them away to a whiskey emporium.

The Jameson Distillery in Smithfield is a seriously cool spot. You can go on a tour of their world-famous whiskey and learn how to make cocktails from an expert in the The Whiskey Shakers Experience.

Top it all off with a tasty cocktail in JJ's Bar.

6. Token

This Smithfield barcade has got tonnes of retro games, craft beers and award-winning food offerings on offer, so it's pretty much impossible to have a bad date here.

Get in nice and early as it can be packed in the evenings!

7. Sushi Masterclass At Banyi

Get creative and try out a sushi masterclass in Banyi.

It's great craic making the sushi but you'll also get the chance to sit down together and have a well-needed natter after.

After making sushi, there's a five-course tasting menu - each course paired with wine. It's a fab way to try some Asian food that you might see on a menu but never feel brave enough to order.

Now all you've got to do is ask them on a date...

Go on, ye romantic ye!

Header Image: @tokendublin @lovindublin

