The Cosiest Northside Pubs To Escape From The Cold Weather This Weekend

Winter has well and truly arrived and that means one thing – plenty of long, dark evenings spent in the pub with good company in front of a roaring fire. With the weather set to be extra miserable this weekend, there’s nothing else for it but to find a nice cosy spot to unwind and wait it out. Here's a few of our favourite pubs to do just that…

Walsh’s, Stoneybatter

This popular spot was awarded the All-Ireland Pub of The Year 2018 thanks to their creamy pints and warm atmosphere. They also do free cheeseboards every week on ‘Cheesy Tuesday’ – definitely one to add to your list.

Gibney’s, Malahide

This Malahide institution is a must if you’re in the area. The traditional Irish pub has been around since the 1930s and it’s got a great atmosphere at the weekends, whether you’re out for some Saturday night pints or just a quick evening drink with some pals.

Brú House, Fairview

I’ve passed this one on the bus what feels like hundreds of times and after finally visiting this spot for a few drinks recently it did not disappoint.

They’ve got a great selection of craft beers including their very own Brú range, regular trad sessions and a heated beer garden to keep you nice and toasty when you do venture outside.

The Bloody Stream, Howth

It’s right underneath Howth DART station meaning you can keep your time outdoors to the bare minimum once you’re ready to head home. It’s got a roaring fire and the food is excellent too – you can never go wrong with one of their Stream Burgers for some soakage.

Fagan’s, Drumcondra

Settle into your seat with a pint and admire the gorgeous interiors in this renowned spot that’s been a local favourite for almost 100 years now. It’s got great food and cocktails, and even better pints – what’s not to love?

