Nine Scary And Most Haunted Places In Dublin That You Won't Want To Visit This Halloween

Looking for a fright this Halloween?

You've come to the right place, my friend.

You might be expecting some gruesome, dark and eerie spots that scream *DO NOT ENTER* and you'll get some of those too. But, a good chunk of the spots on this list are places that you won't even know are haunted or spooky.

Worst thing is, you might end up in some of these places on October 31 without even knowing.

Prepare to get some serious chills:

1. Hellfire Club

You might go for a harmless stroll up the Dublin mountains and pass by the Hellfire Club and think no more of it.

But there's a good chance you could bring home a demon like this woman did. You can find here horrifying story here where she admits how she "can still hear the footsteps in the night time".

2. Connolly Station

Did you know that "at night, the ghost of a soldier always appears at the station"? If it appears on any given night, imagine what it's going to be like at Halloween.

Don't believe us? Click here, if you dare.

3. The Portobello

If you stumble out of this pub in the night time, don't always believe that your eyes are playing tricks on you.

A mysterious figure watches over this pub and walks by the bar when it is closed.

It has been said that this figure is responsible for as many as ten deaths in the area of Portobello.

4. Malahide Castle

A pretty sight during the day but an extremely haunting place at night. Listen carefully and you'll be able to hear the cry of the Talbot family whose souls cannot leave the castle.

The cries are deafening though, so you've been warned.

Also, we urge that you take a picture here on Halloween and see if you can see any "dwarf-life" ghost in the background.

5. This Terrifying Walk Is One Of The Scariest Things To Do In Dublin This Halloween

You won't be able to handle this, take it from us.

Walking up an abandoned hill in the dead of night at Halloween is never going to end well.

As people behind the walk explain:

"It is not unusual for visitors to experience head and chest tightness as their subconscious picks up on the horrors that this lonely hill has witnessed, it is not a place for the faint hearted"



Click here if you're ready to experience a little of that tightness that the walk brings.

6. Saint Michan's Church

If you ever wanted to find somewhere with real life bones, skulls and human remains that's surrounded with coffins, you've found the place.

Just beware of the mummies that people have come across from time to time. We're sure they're okay people who don't want to bring you any harm

Wrong.

As Haunted History state: "it is interesting to note that there have been previous reports of strange whisperings and voices heard within the vaults, as well as reports of being touched by unseen hands."



7. Bushy Park

Bushy Park is ideal for a weekend stroll...during the day that is.

It's a scary place to be at night time. You don't have to even be listening attentively to hear the screeches, screams and loud noises that fill the park on a normal night.

And these sounds only get worse during Halloween.

You never know what could be lurking in the many trees and unattended patches of grass that cover the park.

8. Trinity College Dublin

If you're a student in Trinity College, you might want to walk in pairs over the Halloween period.

The ghost of Edward Ford - who got shot in Trinity - haunts a certain part of the college.

People often report sightings of a ghost dressed in a “wig, gown, and knee breeches” near the Rubrics building.

9. The Black Church

Wanna see the devil?

St. Mary's near Mountjoy Street is home to the leader of Hell.

There's three ways to get the devil to appear in this place.

You can either a) run around the church three times at midnight

b) Walk around the church in reverse 13 times

or c) recite 'Our Father' backwards.

Got anymore suggestions for us, or maybe you want to try out one of the places on Halloween night or some night soon.

