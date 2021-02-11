Eight Dublin spots to get your doughnut fix this Fat Thursday

Celebrate the age-old tradition of eating a doughnut on Fat Thursday by testing out some of Dublin's best offerings.

Valentine's Day and Pancake Tuesday (a.k.a the absolute best day of the year) are both coming up, but there's one important occasion to celebrate between then and now. Need a hint? Let's just say Homer Simpson would approve.

Still lost? Let me fill you in.

Today, my friends, is Fat Thursday. A Polish holiday, known locally as Tłusty Czwartek, it's linked to the church calendar and, much like its American counterpart Fat Tuesday, is typically considered the last big hurrah before Lent begins. Which means that many people use it as an occasion to indulge in all their favourite sweet foods before going cold turkey for the next 40 days.

And according to Polish tradition, that means you need to eat at least one doughnut today. Who are we to disagree?!

By far one of our fave things to enjoy with a cup of scald, we rarely need encouragement to indulge. Below are 8 Dublin spots where you can grab a doughnut next time the cravings hit.

No Messin' Bakery

Described as "the buttery love child of Proper Order Coffee", these guys take their craft very seriously... hence, the name. The bad news is you'll have to wait until tomorrow to grab one of their doughnuts. The good news is it will be worth it.

The Hot Donut

Hopelessly devoted to doughnuts, these guys have all sorts on their menu - including several vegan options too. According to them, rose doughnuts are the most traditional Polish offerings... of which they have plenty.

V Face

Another vegan-friendly option on the list, V Face is a plant-based burger joint out in Stoneybatter. Famous for their savoury options, their doughnuts are just as good so don't pass 'em by.

The Rolling Donut

Think of doughnuts and you think of The Rolling Doughnut, the two go hand in hand... if the name didn't tell you that, then I'm not sure there's much more I can do for you.

Also available at Three Twenty, there you'll find their famous 'smash donut' which combines doughnuts and ice-cream for the ultimate dessert porn.

Krüst Bakery

Nestled on George's Street, this place is famous for their baked goods, all of which are as aesthetically pleasing as they are tasty. Mix things up a bit and give their bacon and maple doughnuts a whirl if you're feeling adventurous.

Catherine's Café

A little known spot in The Liberties, Catherine's Café is home to some of the best jam doughnuts around. And they're a bargain too so go on and treat yourself, 'tis almost the weekend.

Krispy Kreme

A fairly obvious addition to any 'best doughnuts' list, I couldn't possibly leave off Krispy Kreme. They do doughnuts and boy, do they do them well. The entire range has been transformed into hugs and hearts in honour of love day too, so all the more reason to purchase.

Offbeat Donuts

Handmade fresh on-site, Offbeat has been bringing a little magic to our lives since they first opened back in 2016. Top picks include hazelnut rocher, peanut butter cup and bueno bueno... can you tell I like chocolate?! They're also stocking the famous Pączki, or rose doughnuts, for the day that's in it. Stock is limited though so don't delay.

I may not have a Valentine this year, but doughnuts and me? We're a match made to last.

Header image via Instagram/The Rolling Donut/Krüst Bakery