This is not a drill: Bacon & Cheese Donuts now available in Dublin

(insert Homer drooling gif here)

Some articles require a lot of work, a lot of research, some interviewing, some investigative journalism, all of that important stuff in order to get down the nitty gritty of a great story.

And then some articles don't require anything at all, other than the words in the headline.

This is very much one of those articles.

Take a look again.

Bacon.

And.

Cheese.

Donuts.

In Dublin.

What else do you need to know? Well, aside from where to get them, we suppose...

You can source these magnificent creations at The Hot Donut, which is based on O'Connell Street in the city centre, not too far from The Spire.

They're available in-store via pre-order, or you can get some delivered to your house via Deliveroo, where you can also order a more regular flavoured donut, if you should so wish.

But considering those words again - Bacon. And. Cheese. Donut. - this is definitely something that has shot to the top of our To Try list.

READ NEXT: This Dublin coffee shop is serving incredible Kinder Bueno blondies