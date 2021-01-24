Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

This Dublin coffee shop is serving incredible Kinder Bueno blondies

By Rory Cashin

January 24, 2021 at 9:15am

Share:

One of the best cake creations we've tasted in some time.

Located right across the road from one of Dublin's most Christmassy pubs (which, unfortunately, didn't open their doors for December), Goats Gruff can be found at the Strawberry Beds in Dublin 20.

They've adapted to the restrictions by creating a sort of drive-thru system, and you just order through your car window and take your goodies away.

In the evenings they also serve wood-fired pizzas, but during the day, they focus more on coffees and sandwiches... and delicious accompaniments for coffees and sandwiches.

During our most recent visit, when we asked "What goodies do you have today?", we were told they had Kinder Bueno blondies available, so of course we had to try them.

A blondie is basically a brownie, but with the cocoa replaced by vanilla, and in their variation, Goats Gruff have also added entire chunks of Kinder Bueno and also those small Kinder bars, and we can say first hand that they are heavenly.

Of course, if Kinder Bueno's aren't your choice of confectionary, then they've also got caramel, or Terry's Chocolate Orange, or Malteser rocky road slices on the menu.

So chances are you'll definitely find something you'll like.

READ NEXT: These are the 20 best Irish movies you can watch at home right now

Share:

Latest articles

Dublin pub leaving up Christmas decorations until the end of lockdown

Michelin-starred Dublin restaurant looking for takehome box testers

Hands on with the WeSC True Wireless Earbuds

Taoiseach: Not all students will be back in school by mid-March

You may also love

Dublin pub leaving up Christmas decorations until the end of lockdown

Michelin-starred Dublin restaurant looking for takehome box testers

Nursing home resident 'going to Coppers' for her 90th birthday once she gets vaccine

Dublin Deliveroo drivers to go on strike this evening

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.