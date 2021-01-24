This Dublin coffee shop is serving incredible Kinder Bueno blondies

One of the best cake creations we've tasted in some time.

Located right across the road from one of Dublin's most Christmassy pubs (which, unfortunately, didn't open their doors for December), Goats Gruff can be found at the Strawberry Beds in Dublin 20.

They've adapted to the restrictions by creating a sort of drive-thru system, and you just order through your car window and take your goodies away.

In the evenings they also serve wood-fired pizzas, but during the day, they focus more on coffees and sandwiches... and delicious accompaniments for coffees and sandwiches.

During our most recent visit, when we asked "What goodies do you have today?", we were told they had Kinder Bueno blondies available, so of course we had to try them.

A blondie is basically a brownie, but with the cocoa replaced by vanilla, and in their variation, Goats Gruff have also added entire chunks of Kinder Bueno and also those small Kinder bars, and we can say first hand that they are heavenly.

Of course, if Kinder Bueno's aren't your choice of confectionary, then they've also got caramel, or Terry's Chocolate Orange, or Malteser rocky road slices on the menu.

So chances are you'll definitely find something you'll like.

