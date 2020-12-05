Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

One of Dublin's most Christmassy pubs confirms it won't be opening in December

By James Fenton

December 5, 2020 at 3:37pm

Share:

The tradition of checking out the Strawberry Hall's Christmas decorations won't be happening this year after the pub confirmed it won't be opening in December.

Known as one of the most Christmassy pubs in the whole of Dublin, the Strawberry Hall usually transforms into a North Pole wonderland once the festive season begins. However, this year we will have to do without as the cosy Strawberry Beds favourite doesn't meet Level 3 hospitality requirements.

When restrictions were eased over the summer, the Strawberry Hall served pizzas from the Goats Gruff food truck across the road. However, the latest measures mean that only venues serving food from their own on-site kitchen can reopen.

Taking to Instagram, the pub wrote: 'To say that we won’t be open this Christmas is heartbreaking. The Government have moved the goal posts yet again and have deemed any kitchen outside the building as unsuitable despite great expense to us and considerable investment by our food partner @goatsgruffdublin to adapt our business and create a safe environment for our customers.

'It’s back to the drawing board for us. We wish you all a very Happy Christmas and the very best of luck to all the local businesses in the area. Hopefully we will see you in the New Year.'

Sad news for regulars and those who like to pop in during the Christmas period to check out the Strawberry Hall's decorations. Fingers crossed there will be no such issues next year but in the meantime, you can transport yourself back to the Strawberry Hall Grotto via this link.

READ NEXT: What pubs are open in town? The definitive live list

Share:

Latest articles

What pubs are open in town? The definitive live list

Went out for a coffee... Stumbled upon a brand new Christmas pop-up shop

The Jervis Shopping Centre has been ordered to close its Santa Grotto

The new coffee shop in the old Pot Bellied Pig spot in Rathmines is now open

You may also love

What pubs are open in town? The definitive live list

The new coffee shop in the old Pot Bellied Pig spot in Rathmines is now open

The Shelbourne have put a Christmas twist on their famous afternoon tea

Five Christmas treats to try out around Dublin this December

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.