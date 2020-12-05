One of Dublin's most Christmassy pubs confirms it won't be opening in December

The tradition of checking out the Strawberry Hall's Christmas decorations won't be happening this year after the pub confirmed it won't be opening in December.

Known as one of the most Christmassy pubs in the whole of Dublin, the Strawberry Hall usually transforms into a North Pole wonderland once the festive season begins. However, this year we will have to do without as the cosy Strawberry Beds favourite doesn't meet Level 3 hospitality requirements.

When restrictions were eased over the summer, the Strawberry Hall served pizzas from the Goats Gruff food truck across the road. However, the latest measures mean that only venues serving food from their own on-site kitchen can reopen.

Taking to Instagram, the pub wrote: 'To say that we won’t be open this Christmas is heartbreaking. The Government have moved the goal posts yet again and have deemed any kitchen outside the building as unsuitable despite great expense to us and considerable investment by our food partner @goatsgruffdublin to adapt our business and create a safe environment for our customers.

'It’s back to the drawing board for us. We wish you all a very Happy Christmas and the very best of luck to all the local businesses in the area. Hopefully we will see you in the New Year.'

Sad news for regulars and those who like to pop in during the Christmas period to check out the Strawberry Hall's decorations. Fingers crossed there will be no such issues next year but in the meantime, you can transport yourself back to the Strawberry Hall Grotto via this link.

