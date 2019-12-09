Here's why you have to visit the Strawberry Hall this Christmas

When it comes to Christmas decorations, there are plenty of Dublin pubs that go all out but few can rival the efforts of the Strawberry Hall.

Lovin Dublin has already included it in our list of places to go for a festive drink but there's a lot more to it than a few baubles and a bit of tinsel.

Located in the Strawberry Beds, not far from the Phoenix Park's Chapelizod gate, visitors are transported to a Christmas wonderland as soon as they enter.

With every inch of the walls and ceiling adorned with festive lights and decorations, it feels more like a North Pole grotto than a Dublin pub.

Christmas tunes play softly in the background as regulars mingle with those who have just turned up for the Insta shot and while the Strawberry Hall is a lovely place to visit all year round, it has a really special atmosphere at this time of year.

Recently, the pub has added a couple of extras to its repertoire by teaming up with Goats Gruff Dublin to serve wood-fired pizza and specialty coffee, with a drive-thru option if you haven't got time to stop. You can find the Goats Gruff truck in the car park across from the Strawberry Hall and staff will happily take your order as you park up before delivering it to your seat in the pub across the way.

If you're planning a Christmas outing with mates or just want to experience the magic of the Strawberry Hall's Christmassy set-up for yourself then you best get down before the year is out.