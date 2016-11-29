Food and Drink Pubs Dublin

Nine Christmassy Dublin Pubs That Are A Must For A Festive Tipple This Year

Get that warm, fuzzy feeling

Screen Shot 2018 11 08 At 12 04 41

Forget about the presents, one of the best things about Christmas is catching up with old mates in a festive environment. Thankfully, Dublin possesses a plethora of great pubs where you can get that fuzzy feeling over a winter drink or two.

With that in mind, we've compiled a list of our favourite Christmassy pubs to savour the atmosphere in.

Season's Greetings!

Strawberry Hall

Nestled along the Strawberry Beds, we've already stated that this cosy little spot is a must-visit for any Dubliner. It really comes alive at Christmas though as the staff go all out to deck the place out like a mini North Pole.

Screen Shot 2018 11 08 At 11 27 59

The Ginger Man

This city centre spot leaves no stone unturned when giving the place a a festive feel. Ideal for those after-work December drinks.

Hole In The Wall

We've mentioned a few times that this Blackhorse Avenue spot is arguably the most Christmassy pub in Dublin. Located along the walls of the Phoenix Park, it's a short enough journey from town with a number of Dublin Bus services operating nearby.

Johnny Fox's

Head up to the mountains and enjoy a delectable Christmas menu in a festive atmosphere.

The Bloody Stream

Get some sea air this Christmas by jumping on the DART to Howth. With stockings on the fireplace and decorations from top to bottom, even looking at the place will warm you up.

Dawson Lounge

Cosy pubs and Christmas go hand in hand and they don't come much cosier than the Dawson Lounge. Grab a hot whiskey and get into the spirit of the season.

Gibney's

Located in Malahide, Gibney's is a real north Dublin local and a great spot to get that fuzzy feeling away from the hustle and bustle of the city centre.

McGowans

It's a long-standing tradition for northsiders to head to Phibsboro for a late drink at least once during the Christmas holidays. If you're looking for an early play of All I Want For Christmas Is You, then this is the place to be.

Library Bar

If it's classy and civilised you're after then the bar at the Central Hotel on Exchequer Street is the place to go. Gather some friends or family and cosy up by the fire for a Christmas catch-up.

James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

