What's On

This Lovely Little Pub In The Strawberry Beds Just Oozes Charm

Once you visit you'll want to come back again and again...

Screen Shot 2018 04 13 At 14 30 47

Wandering around the centre of Dublin, you can barely turn around without being faced with any number of great pubs. The drinks do be flowing, the craic does be great and the ceol is usually cranked up to 11. 

Sometimes though, there's a lot to be said for getting out of the hustle and bustle of the city and escaping to more peaceful surroundings. That said, you don't have to go far in Dublin to find just that. Down in the Strawberry Beds, just about 6km from the city centre, one can find one of Dublin's most quaint and underrated pubs. 

Screen Shot 2018 04 13 At 14 22 01

The Strawberry Hall is unusual in Dublin in that it's pretty much isolated in its Liffeyside surroundings, save for the odd cottage or two nearby. There's no nipping into the deli next door for a mid-pint chicken fillet roll from this location. 

What you will find though is one of the most authentic pubs in the entire city with more character than you can shake a stick at. 

You'll find yourself not noticing the hours going by as the friendly staff look after your every need. While the pub, known colloquially as 'The Straw Hall', will always attract swathes of curious passers-by, it also caters to a loyal local clientele from nearby areas such as Lucan, Castleknock, Chapelizod and Blanchardstown.

Screen Shot 2018 04 13 At 15 22 14
Screen Shot 2018 04 13 At 15 23 24

My personal favourite time to visit the Strawberry Hall is on a warm, sunny day where I can have a chinwag with friends in the beer garden out the front. There's plenty of reason to stay after the sun goes down though with regular live music sessions and the opportunity to get to grips with the bagatelle table (don't worry - the regulars will explain.)

Screen Shot 2018 04 13 At 15 26 50
Screen Shot 2018 04 13 At 15 25 33

While spring and summer nights are well spent in the Straw Hall, many of you might mostly associate the pub with Christmas time when it transforms into a festive wonderland. 

Shiny and colourful decorations don every inch of the interior giving customers that warm, fuzzy feeling that comes along every December. 

Screen Shot 2018 04 13 At 15 28 26
Screen Shot 2018 04 13 At 15 29 56

So if the Strawberry Hall is so isolated, how can I get to it? 

Good question! While the pub isn't exactly in the middle of nowhere, it is fairly off the beaten track. If the weather is good to you, it's well worth taking a stroll down from the Phoenix Park or Castleknock Village, which can be accessed by the 37 and 39 Dublin Bus routes or the Maynooth commuter Irish Rail line. Be sure to take care once you hit the long and winding road under the West Link M50 bridge as traffic can come out of nowhere. Single file, folks. 

If you don't fancy trekking down, the good people at the Straw Hall also offer a shuttle bus service from Lucan, Castleknock, Chapelizod, Ashtown, Clonsilla and Blanchardstown which runs from 8pm to 11pm every night.

Screen Shot 2018 04 13 At 14 29 35

Alternatively, a taxi from any part of the city wouldn't cost too much between a few people and, frankly, it'd be worth every penny because once you sample the Strawberry Hall once, you'll want to return again and again. 

READ NEXT: Take This Quiz To See Where You Should Get Dinner In Dublin This Weekend

Anyone else sick to death of "joyous" and "loving" celebrity breakups? Bring back the vengeance! Listen to this week's Before Brunch podcast below. Subscribe here

strawberry hall getting to
James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

Comments

What's On

Read More in What's On
This Lovely Little Pub In The Strawberry Beds Just Oozes Charm
This Lovely Little Pub In The Strawberry Beds Just Oozes Charm
Together For Yes Has Announced A Fundraising Gig At The Olympia Next Month
Together For Yes Has Announced A Fundraising Gig At The Olympia Next Month
Miss Out On Arctic Monkeys Tickets? They've Just Announced A SECOND Dublin Date
Miss Out On Arctic Monkeys Tickets? They've Just Announced A SECOND Dublin Date
There's A 5k Charity Sumo-Run Happening In Dublin This Month
There's A 5k Charity Sumo-Run Happening In Dublin This Month
Where To Go This Week
Where To Go This Week
Saoirse Ronan Is Hosting A Q&A And Screening Of Ladybird In Cineworld Next Month
Saoirse Ronan Is Hosting A Q&A And Screening Of Ladybird In Cineworld Next Month
Mr Price Has Invented A Knock-Off 'Cup O Stuff' And We Need It
Mr Price Has Invented A Knock-Off 'Cup O Stuff' And We Need It
Here's Where You Can Get Bottomless Pizza Every Sunday For Just €15 In The City
Here's Where You Can Get Bottomless Pizza Every Sunday For Just €15 In The City
Saba Has Released A Drool-Worthy Menu To Celebrate The Thai New Year
Saba Has Released A Drool-Worthy Menu To Celebrate The Thai New Year
Here's What's On At The Smock Alley Theatre For The Next Couple Of Weeks
Here's What's On At The Smock Alley Theatre For The Next Couple Of Weeks
A Dublin Pub Has Opened A Crazy Golf Course And It's The Greatest Thing Ever
A Dublin Pub Has Opened A Crazy Golf Course And It's The Greatest Thing Ever
A Trendy New Coffee Shop Is Opening Tomorrow And There Is Free Coffee For The First 400 Customers
A Trendy New Coffee Shop Is Opening Tomorrow And There Is Free Coffee For The First 400 Customers
PIC: These Two Posters Are Causing Havoc At Leeson Street Junction
Dublin

PIC: These Two Posters Are Causing Havoc At Leeson Street Junction
Dublin Is Getting 26 New Schools And Here's When And Where They Will Be Built
Dublin

Dublin Is Getting 26 New Schools And Here's When And Where They Will Be Built
Together For Yes Has Announced A Fundraising Gig At The Olympia Next Month
What's On

Together For Yes Has Announced A Fundraising Gig At The Olympia Next Month
Nine Places To Grab A Tasty Bowl Of Porridge Before Work
Best Of

Nine Places To Grab A Tasty Bowl Of Porridge Before Work

An Epic New Amy Winehouse Exhibition Is Taking Place In Dublin Next Month  
What's On

An Epic New Amy Winehouse Exhibition Is Taking Place In Dublin Next Month
Dublin Canvas Are Looking For Artists To Paint Over 100 New Boxes In The City This Summer
News

Dublin Canvas Are Looking For Artists To Paint Over 100 New Boxes In The City This Summer
WATCH: Trinity's Acapella Group's Cover Of George Ezra's Budapest Is An Absolute Must-Watch
Entertainment

WATCH: Trinity's Acapella Group's Cover Of George Ezra's Budapest Is An Absolute Must-Watch
WATCH: Conor McGregor Is In Handcuffs As He Heads To Court
Dublin

WATCH: Conor McGregor Is In Handcuffs As He Heads To Court

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018