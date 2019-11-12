The decorations are already up in the most Christmassy pub in Dublin

With just over six weeks until Christmas, decorations are starting to pop up all over the place and one spot that never wastes any time is the Hole In The Wall on Blackhorse Avenue.

Over the years, the pub has become synonymous with the festive season in Dublin, with people coming from far and wide to check out the monumental effort made in getting the place ready for Yuletide.

If you're wondering when the Hole In The Wall is going to be decked out this year, then wonder no more because it seems it's already been done. The pub has posted a video on its Facebook page which shows the team getting stuck in and making the place look Christmassy for all the customers that will be coming through the doors over the coming weeks.

The clip was posted in the middle of last week, indicating that the Hole In The Wall is still way ahead of the game when it comes to sticking up the Chrimbo decorations.

You can have a look at the Hole In The Wall's short video below...

We're feeling more festive already. If you'd like to check out some more Christmassy pubs around Dublin, you can find our 2018 list here.

In the meantime, see you at the Hole In The Wall this weekend, yes?

(header pic: @holeinthewalldublin on Instagram)