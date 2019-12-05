This 'Afternoon Tea by the Sea' looks like the ideal festive treat

If you're looking for some downtime amid the madness of the Christmas rush, you could do worse than head on over to Portmarnock Hotel & Golf Links.

The coastal hotel has launched its winter 2019 'Afternoon Tea by the Sea' menu and it features a range of specialty teas, an assortment of small cakes and, of course, the option of some bubbly.

Savoury delicacies include the crisp smoked haddock dumpling and the duck pate & brioche with crab apple while pastries come in the form of pistachio mascarpone cheesecake with sable biscuit, rich chocolate “pave” chocolate curl and praline, or Craqueline choux, buckwheat & honey Chantilly.

All that with some stunning views over the sea and you've got yourself the perfect outing with friends or family. Speaking about the new menu, Portmarnock Hotel executive chef, Thomas Haughton, said “We aim to offer guests an elegant dining experience and this new menu reflects that. Whether you have a sweet tooth or are more on the savoury side, there is something here for everyone."

It all takes place in Seaview, a refurbished corner of Portmarnock Hotel, which has panoramic windows allowing visitors to take in the magnificent views over Dublin Bay and Ireland's Eye.

Afternoon Tea by the Sea at Portmarnock Hotel costs €38 per person and is served from 2.30pm until 4pm daily. More information can be found here.