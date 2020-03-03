10 fab Dundrum restaurants you need to check out

Looking for Dundrum restaurants? Having moved to the vicinity a while ago, I've got you covered with the best spots in Dundrum and the surrounding areas.

I've lived all over Dublin but this area is defo my favourite. When I moved to nearby Churchtown, I couldn't wait to check out all the places in the area as well as the Dundrum restaurants that would now be on my doorstep.

It pains me that I'll probably never own my own property here, as much as I'd like to, but I've looked online and the prices of houses are extortionate.

Like if you cried.

Here are some lovely spots to eat in and around the Dundrum area that aren't the usual well-known places in the shopping centre....

1. Café 105 - Clonskeagh

This dreamy spot on the Clonskeagh Road is well worth a visit.

It's a super cute venue, with ample seating and even an outside area if you want to catch some rays.

They serve up a superb brunch and decadent coffee.

2. Ananda - One of the best Dundrum restaurants you'll find

Hidden away in Dundrum, up four flights of stairs, you'll enter a bright, colourful and cosy room. Chandeliers hang from the ceiling, vibrant colours transport you to another land - welcome to Ananda.

A fancy venue, ideal for a special occasion, this restaurant is one that you need to visit if you haven't done so already.

3. The Port House Ibericos - A jewel in the Dundrum restaurants crown

So I know I said I wasn't going to include places in Dundrum Town Centre but this one seems to slip under the radar at the best of times.

Delicious nibbles and a great atmosphere, it's one of the best Dundrum restaurants for sure.

4. Airfield Estate - Dundrum

Airfield brings a taste of the countryside to Dundrum. The estate and its restaurant, Overends Kitchen, is a real oasis tucked away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

The all-glass restaurant overlooks the stunning gardens and site, a stunning view while you munch the food that was taken straight from it.

One of the best brunch spots in Dublin.

5. Konkan - Dundrum

This gorgeous little venue is as deadly as it is affordable.

The food has really authentic flavours, spices and sauces - a.k.a the dream combo for an Indian dish.

Fab spot for date night.

6. The Dropping Well - Milltown Road

If you're looking for pub grub, this place is key.

They also do a surprisingly good ravioli.

You heard it here first.

7. Howards Way - Churchtown

It doesn't look like much, like any run-of-the-mill café with those standard wooden chairs, a wonky table here and there but let me tell you, this place is a godsend.

They make some of the best sambos ever, really reasonably priced and oh my god, the hot chocolate here is outstanding - an entire flake.

8. The Bottle Tower - Churchtown

If Dundrum restaurants are just out of reach, Churchtown's Bottle Tower is a great alternative.

There's tonnes of seating, a brilliant atmosphere, board games and deadly food.

A glass of vino for €6.50, I'll take it.

9. Brickyard - Dundrum

A Dundrum restaurant/gastropub with whopper pints and munch.

Can't complain.

10. Wilde And Green - Milltown

A great spot for a coffee and a catch up.

A brand new bucket list of Dundrum restaurants to work on for all you folks in the area.

Enjoy!

