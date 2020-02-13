There are some proper mouth-watering breakfast dishes to be found in Dublin. They're so good that we want them all day! So, here are nine places to get all-day breakfast in Dublin.

Location: Stephen's Green, Dublin 2

Informal all-day dining? Just what the doctor ordered.

Order yourself some wholesome Irish fare such as Organic Porridge, Double Baked Eggs with Brown Soda Bread or a Scone with Butter and Jam.

Location: South William Street, Dublin 2

Another city centre spot serving up all-day breakfast and brunch.

Their menu includes The Metro Special (scrambled eggs, streaky bacon, cherry tomatoes with Ballymaloe relish, buttermilk pancakes and golden syrup) and The Mighty Metro (Pork and black pepper sausages, crispy bacon, free-range fried or scrambled eggs, sautéed field mushrooms and roasted vine cherry tomatoes).

The Breakfast Booster (natural yoghurt with dried cranberries, fresh berries, organic honey and a homemade granola bar) also looks stun.

Location: Coke Lane, Smithfield, Dublin 7

Urbanity's weekday all-day breakfast menu has some super enticing items.

You can get yourself some grilled garlicky halloumi, mixed leaves, slow-roast balsamic onion and tomato, scallions, avocado aïoli, organic fried egg, hazelnut crunch and Firehouse sourdough toast.

Or, order some Roast butterbean hummus, pickled cucumber, chive and cumin tahini, aniseed popcorn and Firehouse sourdough toast.

Location: Thomas Street, The Liberties, Dublin 8

This spot in The Liberties has a fab array of sweet and savoury all-day breakfast options on the weekend.

Think Avocado Toast served with a poached egg, sundried tomato and red pepper toasted sourdough, or Belgian Waffles served with bacon and maple syrup. And that's just a taste. Check out the full menu here.

Location: Rathmines Rd Upper, Dublin 6

Served from 10am until 3.30pm on the weekends, Pot Bellied Pig serves up a fairly unique brunch menu.

It includes dishes like Jazzy Bean, which is beans slow-cooked with roasted red pepper in PBP BBQ sauce with a free-range egg and dukkah on Firehouse Bakery garlic-rubbed sourdough toast.

Or, there's the JJ's Massive Rasher Sandwich made up of five O'Neill's rashers served on a Firehouse Bakery black sesame bap with Ballymaloe Relish.

Location: St Aidan's Park Road, Marino, Dublin 3

The actual definition of a hidden gem.

If you're in the market for some simple Irish all-day breakfast on the northside, this is the place to head.

Expect Jumbo Irish breakfasts, vegetarian fry-ups and delicious sambos.

Location: The Iveagh Mall, Carrickmines, Dublin 18

Looking for all-day breakfast in Dublin 18? Vanilla Pod's all-day brunch menu is served from 9am to 5pm on Saturday and 10am to 5pm on Sunday.

They have gorgeous Buttermilk Scones, Eggs Royale and French Toast with Crispy Smoked Bacon, to name just a few.

Location: North Circular Rd, Phibsborough, Dublin 7

This spot also serves up an all-day weekend brunch.

In the mood for something spicy? Try their Chilli Eggs (chilli and sweet pepper soft scrambled eggs on

sourdough with herb-infused feta chunks). Or, the Brew Boys Benny (crunchy potato cake, pulled Irish beef

cheek, garlic sautéed kale, free-range soft poached egg and béarnaise) also looks mouth-watering.

Location: Millennium Walkway, Dublin 1

Lemon Jelly Café's lunch/evening menu has some proper tasty breakfast-ish options, such as their Brekkie Crepe served with egg, crispy bacon, melted cheddar cheese and tomato.

There's also the Jervis Way savoury crepe served with melted cheddar cheese, crispy bacon, mushrooms and tomato.

They also have a class range of sweet crepes, omelettes and smoothies.