Five Fabulous Drag Nights In Dublin

Drag nights are just the best. Hands down. And Dublin’s drag scene is something else. There are so many fabulous queens in our fair city who put on stellar nights full of laughs and great music.

Here are some that are just the best craic to be had.

Popcorn Sunday Shenanigans at Panti Bar

Legendary Dublin drag queen Panti Bliss hosts this night with her ‘frenemy’ Dizzy Dyin’forit every Sunday night in Panti Bar. They play pure bops including your fave guilty pleasure, 80s synth, soul and disco. And they also make you some popcorn!

Saturgays at The George

Honestly, Saturday in The George is one of the best nights out in the city. It’s always jammed and for good reason. With karaoke from 10pm, you can catch two epic Dublin drag queens, Davina Devine and Veda, with Conor Behan DJing!

Fridays and Saturdays at Street 66

If you’re a fan of 80s bops and classic Pride anthems, then you will have a ball at Street 66 on Fridays, with fabulous Dublin drag queen Pixie Woo on the decks.

Bingo at The George

Who doesn’t love drag bingo? It’s just like regular bingo but better, well, because there are drag queens involved. Shirley Temple Bar hosts this night every Sunday. Expect laughs, fantastic drag and maybe even a cash prize. And honestly, any night in the George is normally full of amazing drag and killer tunes.

Saturdays with Panti Liners at Panti Bar

Panti Bliss’ drag daughters Bunny, Regina and Bláthnaid serve up fab bops and short shows from 9pm onwards, and it’s stun!

Win, Lose or Drag at The George

Mondays at The George are hosted by the fabulous queen Bunny O’Hare and king Phil T Gorgeous. There are games, prizes and wonderful drag shenanigans.