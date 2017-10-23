Best Of Dublin

Seven Pumpkin Designs To Get You In The Trick Or Treatin' Mood

Happy carving!

Pumpkin Designs

People say Halloween is just for kids, but here at Lovin, we say feck that.

Even if you're not young enough to go trick or treating or mad enough to don a polyester costume and head to one of the many overpriced and overcrowded clubs for a boogie, there is still plenty of things that make Halloween great.

Above all, Halloween is about being creative and just letting your freak flag fly.

Unlike Christmas where most people opt for everything that is cosy, warm and inviting, Halloween is a time to embrace whatever style suits you and pumpkin carving is a great way to do that.

Whether you're a traditionalist who loves a good scary pumpkin or you like to mix things up with a bit of paint and a glue gun, it's all good because at Halloween anything goes.

You do you, boo.

Here are five pumpkin carving ideas to get that creative juju flying...

via GIPHY

Spooky

Pumpkin Scary

Picture credit: Pinterest

Sugar Skull

View this post on Instagram

Jack O’ Lantern #2 Halloween 2018 #sugarskullpumpkin

A post shared by Harry Maze (@kindredembrace) on

Art / Scenes

Colourful / Pretty

View this post on Instagram

It’s just a bunch of Hocus Pocus. #pumpkinpainting

A post shared by Kylee Hart (@kyleeheart) on

Famous Faces

Pumpkin Famous Faces

Pic credit: Pumpkin lady

Trumpkin

...you know you want to

For the person who is amazing at pumpkin carving....


Header Pic: The Pumpkin Carver

