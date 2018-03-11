The Ultimate Cocktail Bucket List For The Halloween Break

Food and Drink Best Of Dublin

Halloween as a kid was all about sweeties and candy, now we're all grown up and we're getting that sugar kick in a wonderful cocktail glass.

This weekend you've got an extra day to be hungover so you may as well round up the gals and guys, cousins, work friends, dogs, whoever and have a few scoops.

Here's the ultimate cocktail bucket list for all you sesh mots out there.

Enjoy!

1. Prosecco Black - The Paddocks Clonee

Get spooky this Halloween with this black sparkly cocktail from The Paddocks.

These guys are known for having eccentric cocktails at the best of times but this is definitely one of the best we've seen.

LOOK at how satisfying that glass is to look at.

A cocktail to match the colour of your soul.

2. Bittersweet - 9 Below

The best part of any Halloween goodie bag was the sherbet.

This cocktail is made from just that along with Ketel One vodka, white port, grapefruit and cranberry bitters and topped with an edible rice paper butterfly.

It's almost too pretty to eat.

3. Marshmallow Ramos - Zozimus

By far one of my favourite cocktails in Dublin.

It's sweet and creamy with a gooey marshmallow on top.

Everything you'd look for on such a weekend really.

Be careful of the marshmallow, I burnt my nose on it once!

4. Tale of Genji - Bonsai

This unique cocktail is insane.

Oolong & lime infused Absolut vodka shaken with Japanese winter melon liqueur, freshly squeezed lime juice, tonka syrup and pimento dram, finished with melon & coco Juice.

5. Zombie - Peruke & Periwig

It's not Halloween without a little bonfire or fireworks.

Add them to your cocktail glass at Peruke & Periwig and sip away

6. Campfire Smoke - Candlelight

Candlelight bar is a cocktail experience, to say the least. Every single drink is ridiculously creative and the presentation is worth obsessing over.

From gin baths with a rubber duck to a steal top hat with a single plum floating in it, you'll be left gobsmacked every time a cocktail is put in front of you here. One of the funkiest and quirkiest inventions of theirs is their take on a Smoked Old Fashioned.

It's called the Campfire Smoke and it comes in an actual treasure chest, laced with fairy lights... OMG.

The flavours in this bad boy will take you back to childhood camping trips. There are even tiny roast marshmallows to nibble on while you sip this smokey beauty.

7. Violet Beauregarde - Coppinger Row

Anyone else remember those violet sweets that would only ever appear at Halloween?

This cocktail tastes just like them!

8. Nightcall - Urchin

This haunting cocktail is made from Woodford Reserve, Micil Poitin, , lime, apricot, Angostura bitters, charcoal and egg white.

As black as the night sky.

Now that is a list of Halloween treats that we can all get on board with.

Cheers!

