10 Dublin pubs to watch the All-Ireland Final in this Sunday

It's the final countdown.

After a dramatic journey, Galway and Kerry will go head to head in the All-Ireland Final this Sunday in Croke Park, with throw-in at 3.30pm.

If you're a Galway or Kerry supporter who didn't manage to nab a ticket but will still be in Dublin for the match, we've drafted up a list of pubs to watch the battle for Sam Maguire go down. And sure we'd imagine there'll be a bitta life around the place after the final whistle blows too.

The Camden, Camden Street

Absolutely massive screen in here, tasty food and a great buzz.

The Living Room, Cathal Brugha Street

THE place to watch GAA in in Dublin, so make sure you're in the queue nice and early.

The Back Page, Phibsboro

Their beer garden is the perfect spot to soak up the atmosphere of All Ireland day.

The Brian Boru, Glasnevin

Hit them up from 11am on match day for food, drinks and match-day craic.

The 51, Haddington Road

An iconic Dublin 4 spot with plenty of screens to watch the action go down.

The Landmark, Wexford Street

The perfect central spot for solid pub grub and a comfy corner with a good view of the screen.

Beer Temple, Temple Bar

It's no secret who these guys are supporting - anyone wearing a Galway jersey at Beer Temple gets a free pint, and they'll be showing the match on a huge screen too.

The Big Tree, Dorset Street

Less than ten minutes away from Croke Park, the Big Tree is the perfect place to watch the action as well as soaking up the atmosphere before and after.

The Boars Head, Capel Street

Get down nice and early for a table at this iconic spot, where they've been preparing for match day all week long.

Devitts, Camden Street

The energy at Devitts on match day is always electric - if you can nab yourself a highly coveted seat, you won't want to leave.

Have the jerseys ironed, get the candles lit, and may the best team win.

