Here are all the places to get pancakes in Dublin for pancake Tuesday

It crepe-t up on us this year, but still needs to be celebrated.

We've barely finished ploughing through the 50% off chocolates and flowers left over from Valentine's Day, and already there's another holiday to dutifully mark. Pancake Tuesday is upon us once more, and we thought the people of Dublin could do with a fresh round up of the best places for a hefty stack in the city. Whether you're looking for a classic lemon and sugar or a hearty bacon and maple syrup accompaniment, there'll be something for you on this round-up.

Alma, South Circular Road

This Dublin 8 spot boasts some of the most inventively-topped stacks you'll come across, whether it's sweet or savoury your heart desires. Their Dulce de Leche pancakes with brandy and orange mascarpone and toasted nuts are the Rolls Royce of the batter world and the Smokey West Corkey offering with West Cork salmon, goats cheese cream and poached eggs is ideal if you're looking to make more of a meal out of it. Either way, you can't go wrong.

Cornucopia, Wicklow Street

Our vegan and gluten free pancake-loving pals need not be left behind - meat-free mainstay Cornucopia of Wicklow Street are on the ball with sugar-and-lemon or chocolate sauce pancakes, suitable for plant based and coeliac diets.

Lemon, South William Street

Just around the corner from Cornucopia you'll find Lemon, historically one of the best places in Dublin for a spot of people-watching and deliciously thin, French-style crepes with a massive selection of toppings.

Póg, various locations

Among the most Instagrammable pancakes in Dublin, Póg's stacks can be found in 5 locations across the city and these guys are so dedicated they're even offering extended opening hours for Pancake Tuesday. Walk in, make a reservation or even get pancakes delivered to your office - Póg are bringing you options.

South Bank Café, Harold's Cross Bridge

If you want your doggo to join in with the pancake festivities too, canal-side spot South Bank is your only man. Their pancakes are more on the cake side than pan, deliciously thick with your choice of traditional bacon and syrup or fresh seasonal fruit and brownie crumb as toppings.

31 Lennox, Portobello

This cosy neighbourhood spot is perfect for a lazy Saturday or Sunday morning, but also ideal for your Pancake Tuesday fix. Homemade buttermilk perfection with creamy mascarpone and peanut brittle - a little touch of midweek luxury.

One Society, Mountjoy

These guys usually close on Tuesdays, but for the day that's in it they're lifting up the shutters and delivering the goods with pancakes, roasties and toasties all on offer. They'll even have a special surprise pancake on the go to mark the occasion.

Metro Café, South William Street

It'd be remiss to assemble a list of Dublin pancake spots without including these buttermilk babes from Metro Café. One of those rare Dublin establishments that makes you feel like you're on holidays while plonked on South William Street, Metro offer a no-fuss menu that you'll never walk away from disappointed and obviously, their pancakes are top tier.

Urban Health, Ranelagh

You simply can't beat lemon and sugar pancakes. Urban Health in Ranelagh do a few pancake variations, including this delightful plate. They also have high protein versions as well as vegan pancakes for those who seek them.

Kakilang, North Quays and Finglas

If you're looking for something a lil different this Pancake Tuesday, get yourself to Asian street food fave Kakilang for these wobbly soufflé pancakes with fresh fruit, bacon and maple or their signature cheese foam.

Happy Pancake Tuesday to all who celebrate.

Header image via Instagram/metrocafedublin

