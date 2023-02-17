DCC refuse plans for 11-storey hotel behind Harbourmaster bar at docklands

By Katy Thornton

February 17, 2023 at 12:34pm

The council found the plans to be "overbearing, excessive and out-of-scale"

 

Dublin City Council (DCC) have rejected the plans for a new high rise hotel behind the Harbourmaster bar at Dublin's docklands. Harbourmaster Bar Ltd lodged plans for the 11-storey hotel, with 96 proposed beds, which the DCC found to be out of touch with the current Dublin City Development plan.

According to The Irish Times,

"The council said the proposed development constitutes an overbearing, excessive and out-of-scale development. It concluded that the scheme would represent significant overdevelopment of a sensitive site to the rear of the pub which is a protected structure."

There have been proposals for hotels ranging from 10 storeys to 16 storeys to be built in the same area; The Irish Times reports that architecture company Downey Planning said the proposed hotel would be, "a bespoke design to ensure that the scheme successfully integrates within the site’s context."

Harbourmaster bar has stood for nearly 200 years at Dublin's docklands.

Header image via Instagram/harbourmaster_ifsc

