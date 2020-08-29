Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Iconic Dublin brunch spot launches a new menu

By Alan Fisher

August 29, 2020 at 9:44am

Share:

This iconic Dublin brunch spot has just launched a brand new brunch menu.

I mean when you talk about brunch, it is always one of the first places to enter our minds.

That's right, Dillingers have just launched a brand new brunch menu and there are some stunning dishes to look forward to.

I honestly don't know where to start with all the amazing options.

They range from Steak & Eggs and Smashed Avocado to Chicken & Waffles and Corn Dogs.

I'm loving the sounds of Crab & Crayfish Hashbrowns and the below picture is the Nashville Hot Chicken.

Remember to book ahead to get a nice booth for yourself to enjoy the new and improved brunch.

They are also offering a collection service at the moment if you want to eat in the comfort of your own home.

Take a look at the full menu here:

READ MORE: This Thai restaurant is launching an exciting new series of culinary events

Share:

Latest articles

Christy Moore to perform first-ever live stream gig from the NCH next month

This Dublin-based boutique is a treasure trove of designer finds

This Thai restaurant is launching an exciting new series of culinary events

Motorists warned to avoid M50 this morning with huge delays reported

You may also love

This Dublin-based boutique is a treasure trove of designer finds

This Dublin pub is giving swimmers a free drink after their dip 

Seven vegan-friendly desserts to try when the cravings kick in

Meat-free Monday inspo to help you up your veggie count tomorrow

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.