This iconic Dublin brunch spot has just launched a brand new brunch menu.
I mean when you talk about brunch, it is always one of the first places to enter our minds.
That's right, Dillingers have just launched a brand new brunch menu and there are some stunning dishes to look forward to.
I honestly don't know where to start with all the amazing options.
They range from Steak & Eggs and Smashed Avocado to Chicken & Waffles and Corn Dogs.
I'm loving the sounds of Crab & Crayfish Hashbrowns and the below picture is the Nashville Hot Chicken.
Remember to book ahead to get a nice booth for yourself to enjoy the new and improved brunch.
They are also offering a collection service at the moment if you want to eat in the comfort of your own home.
Take a look at the full menu here:
Brunch on Friday? Why not? Starts today from 12:00-4:00 with an exciting new menu! pic.twitter.com/mV0x2Fm49p
— Dillinger's (@DillingersD) August 28, 2020