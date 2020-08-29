This iconic Dublin brunch spot has just launched a brand new brunch menu.

I mean when you talk about brunch, it is always one of the first places to enter our minds.

That's right, Dillingers have just launched a brand new brunch menu and there are some stunning dishes to look forward to.

I honestly don't know where to start with all the amazing options.

They range from Steak & Eggs and Smashed Avocado to Chicken & Waffles and Corn Dogs.

I'm loving the sounds of Crab & Crayfish Hashbrowns and the below picture is the Nashville Hot Chicken.

Remember to book ahead to get a nice booth for yourself to enjoy the new and improved brunch.

They are also offering a collection service at the moment if you want to eat in the comfort of your own home.

Take a look at the full menu here:

Brunch on Friday? Why not? Starts today from 12:00-4:00 with an exciting new menu! pic.twitter.com/mV0x2Fm49p — Dillinger's (@DillingersD) August 28, 2020

