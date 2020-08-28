This Thai restaurant is launching an exciting new series of culinary events

Open since 2004 (the Ballsbridge branch opened in 1998), the guys at Baan Thai have been serving up authentic Thai food for over 20 years so you can guarantee they know what they're doing.

Baan Thai, the OG Irish Thai restaurant with branches in both Leopardstown and Ballsbridge, has revealed plans for an exciting new series of culinary events that will bring authentic Thai traditions to the people of Dublin.

Sounds intriguing and would be a very worthy (not to mention tasty) substitute for an actual trip to Thailand... doesn't look like we'll be jetting off abroad anytime soon so best make the most of it.

Beginning a new chapter of sorts, the family-run restaurant is to begin a series of Baan Thai nights at their Leopardstown venue that will see the team bring a taste of home to Dublin's fair city.

Each event will feature a special menu devised by Nanphun Srakhunthod, who has previously worked in Pichet and Michelin-starred restaurant Gaggan (ranked the best restaurant in Thailand and fourth-best in the world).

Hoping to provide some sort of escapism through their food, customers can expect to be fully immersed in the culture thanks to the traditional interior, sunken seating and historic decor.

Kicking off on Thursday, September 17th, the first event is titled 'Eat Like a Thai' and will introduce locals to the family-style sharing banquets that are so common in Thai cuisine. Other events to follow include a ‘Kin Khao, Rice Tasting Night’, and a ‘Street Food Tapas Night’ which will explore the much-loved street food of Thailand.

Tickets must be pre-booked in advance and you can pick yours up here.

Header image via Instagram/Baan Thai Ireland

READ NEXT: A new Thai restaurant has just opened in Temple Bar