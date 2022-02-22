It's National Margarita Day - here are 7 places to enjoy one in Dublin

It doesn't need to be a Monday for us to appreciate margaritas in all their glory.

February 22nd is officially National Margarita Day, and we believe it's only right that you celebrate with a glass of something salt rimmed and shaken in hand. Here's a list of 7 of our favourite places in Dublin for some tasty tequila goodness.

Fade Street Social

Slap bang in the middle of, you guessed it, Fade Street, is one of our favourite spots for a cocktail and a spot of people watching. It's the combo of dreams, and they also do a mean marg.

Acapulco

One of Dublin's tastiest Mexican restaurants - not a day goes by where I don't dream of their chilli sizzlers. As you'd imagine, their margaritas are also top notch, with pitchers available to share with your pals.

Soup 2

Anyone who's visited this D7 spot will know their cocktails are a spiritual experience, and their black lime twist on the classic is no exception.

Thundercut Alley

Always a popular spot for bottomless brunch, Thundercut's margaritas are just a shake away during the week too. We deserve it, girlies.

777

An obvious choice for a reason, 777 is a go to for many for all things Mexican. Margarita Monday has passed us by, but these guys worship at the altar of tequila 7 days a week.

The Fourth Corner

Juicy buns and mozzarella dippers from Bolt Burger as accompaniment optional, but encouraged.

Drop Dead Twice

The Francis Street spot boasts a delish cocktail menu and on this day, the day of St Margarita, we're throwing it back to these marg-flavoured cool pops they created last year. Jesus wept.

Happy National Margarita Day to all those who celebrate.

Header image via Instagram/777

