Ohana Tiki Bar to reopen after two years

Ireland's only Tiki Bar Ohana is back this Thursday for the first time in nearly two years.

It's been a difficult two years for Dublin hospitality and 'Ohana Tiki Bar knows that better than anyone. The bar shut its doors in the wake of coronavirus and hasn't been able to safely reopen, until now. Ohana took to Instagram to share the news with their followers that they would reopen this Thursday:

"After two years we are back open! It's been a rocky road but we can't wait to bring Dublin Tiki once again!"

The tiki bar is back with a bang, reintroducing old faves including their Pina Coladas. The bar specialises in rum in particular, as any good tiki spot should, with a wide selection of the very best rums from Ireland and across the globe. They even have their own special Ohana blend.

Why not stop by for a Tiki Thursday this week to welcome them back to the neighbourhood? Ohana Dublin is based on Harcourt Street.

