Killer dolls and famous popups - 5 things we're Lovin in Dublin this week

Welcome to the L List, our weekly round up of things we're Lovin in Dublin across food, culture and craic.

This week, the most hotly anticipated killer doll since the Bride of Chucky sashays onto Irish screens and one of New York's most iconic bars is coming to Dublin for one night only.

Plenty going on to cast away the January blues - let's get into it.

Pyg drop entry fees to encourage charity donations

With their central location, Pyg are regular witnesses to the devastating homelessness crisis in Dublin at the moment. To play their part they're dropping their entry fees for the remainder of the month, and are asking their patrons to instead donate to the Peter McVerry Trust. This waived entry fee also extends to ticketed events, including for well-known international DJ’s that have been confirmed for the weeks ahead. See the full lineup of upcoming events HERE.

Advertisement

M3GAN

We've been watching her demented dance scene in Twitter clips and TikToks for months, now accidental LGBTQ icon M3GAN has finally landed in Irish cinemas. With a 94% score on Rotten Tomatoes rivalling some of the most highly regarded films of all time (and beating out the likes of Pulp Fiction, Jurassic Park and most of the James Bonds), this story of an AI doll-turned murderer is shaping up to be a hit across the board. Showing in cinemas across Dublin from this Friday.

Jenny the Donkey

It's exciting enough that The Banshees of Inisherin (a quintessentially Irish story about a quintessentially Irish relationship) is one of the most talked about films of the year - but what makes the whole thing even more iconic is one of the most talked about stars is Jenny, the miniature donkey from the West of Ireland who has been described as the only diva on set. More about Jenny and what's next for her HERE.

Advertisement

Jenny the Donkey in action

The Yankee Sour at Rascals

As if anyone ever needed another reason to visit Rascals, Inchicore's beloved craft brewery and pizza joint, they've just concocted the perfect light and fruity cocktail to banish the January blues.

This take on the whiskey sour incorporates orange marmalade and a topping of draught Yankee White IPA for a bit of subtle spiciness and foam. High up on my list of bevvies to consume this month.

Advertisement

The Dead Rabbit coming to Dublin

Since the news of this visit was announced yesterday, the crowd have collectively gone wild (the crowd being Dublin's cool kids and unique pop up experience lovers). Multi award winning bar the Dead Rabbit, usually located in NYC is coming to Dublin for one night only, set to take up residence at Bar 1661 of Green Street. Tickets have been flying out for the one-off event which takes place next Wednesday, 18th Jan but if there happen to be any left you'll find them HERE.

Same time, same place next week for a round up of everything we're Lovin in Dublin!

READ NEXT: 'Queen of Moore Street' Carmel Mooney dies age 84