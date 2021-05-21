Looking for your next weekend adventure? Fly through the Dublin Mountains on a zip wire

By Brian Dillon

May 21, 2021 at 3:34pm

Share:
Looking for your next weekend adventure? Fly through the Dublin Mountains on a zip wire

Zipit is back open, meaning you can once again zip through the Dublin Mountains and get your fix of adventure on the weekend.

Zipit gives visitors the chance to experience thrills above the treetops on zip wires. Nestled in the pine forest of Tibradden Wood in the Dublin Mountains, the tall straight pine trees give an illusion of even more height when you are traversing the ultra-fun obstacles.

They're only a 15-minute drive from Dundrum Town Centre or a few minutes off the M50, and their location allows for spectacular views of Dublin City and Ireland's Eye.

The trail here goes from the forest entrance to the summit of Tibradden mountain and continues on to meet the Wicklow Way and from there, you will get absolutely stellar views from the top of Tibradden overlooking Dublin Bay and Howth.

What exactly can you expect when up in the air? During the course, you'll pass over swinging logs, cargo nets and rope bridges, all while attached to the most up-to-date safety equipment. Your visit consists of a three-hour session that includes your safety briefing, which gives you plenty of freedom to complete the circuit at your own pace.

The courses are designed to be challenging yet accessible, with the circuits being just as suitable and fun for children aged 7 as well as adults.

Zipit was the brainchild of the founders who used to go on family holidays to France, enjoying high ropes courses in the sunshine. Since 2013, they have been providing that exact experience to the fine people of Dublin. As well as this, they have two other locations in Ireland: Lough Key Forest and Activity Park in County Roscommon and Farran Forest Park in County Cork.

To find out more and book a slot to zip through the Dublin Mountains, check out their website here.

READ NEXT: We tried out the new flotation therapy spot in Stillorgan to help us relax

Share:

Latest articles

Billie Eilish confirms two 3 Arena shows for summer 2022

WATCH: This Dublin guy started making and selling slick skateboards during lockdown

Five Guys announces its new Dublin location

The National Archeology Museum makes for a wonderful afternoon activity on a rainy day

You may also love

The National Archeology Museum makes for a wonderful afternoon activity on a rainy day

Five indulgent desserts to try in Dublin this weekend

Japanese Soufflé Pancakes and Bubble Tea: Dessert lovers are mad for this city centre eatery

The fine folk of Malahide have been loving the new Mexican food bar in the village

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.