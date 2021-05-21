Looking for your next weekend adventure? Fly through the Dublin Mountains on a zip wire

Zipit is back open, meaning you can once again zip through the Dublin Mountains and get your fix of adventure on the weekend.

Zipit gives visitors the chance to experience thrills above the treetops on zip wires. Nestled in the pine forest of Tibradden Wood in the Dublin Mountains, the tall straight pine trees give an illusion of even more height when you are traversing the ultra-fun obstacles.

They're only a 15-minute drive from Dundrum Town Centre or a few minutes off the M50, and their location allows for spectacular views of Dublin City and Ireland's Eye.

The trail here goes from the forest entrance to the summit of Tibradden mountain and continues on to meet the Wicklow Way and from there, you will get absolutely stellar views from the top of Tibradden overlooking Dublin Bay and Howth.

What exactly can you expect when up in the air? During the course, you'll pass over swinging logs, cargo nets and rope bridges, all while attached to the most up-to-date safety equipment. Your visit consists of a three-hour session that includes your safety briefing, which gives you plenty of freedom to complete the circuit at your own pace.

The courses are designed to be challenging yet accessible, with the circuits being just as suitable and fun for children aged 7 as well as adults.

Zipit was the brainchild of the founders who used to go on family holidays to France, enjoying high ropes courses in the sunshine. Since 2013, they have been providing that exact experience to the fine people of Dublin. As well as this, they have two other locations in Ireland: Lough Key Forest and Activity Park in County Roscommon and Farran Forest Park in County Cork.

To find out more and book a slot to zip through the Dublin Mountains, check out their website here.

