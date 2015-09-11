Best Of

Lunch Anyone? Here's Seven FAN-F*CKING-TASTIC Sambos To Munch On

Starvin-marvin!

Pjimage 41

Finding a good sandwich is an essential part of city living. You need to find that special place that can satisfy your lunch needs when they are at an all time high.

Sometimes that soggy shredded lettuce you bought for 49c in the supermarket down the road just wont do for lunch and you crave something a little heartier and more filling. Sambos are a true Irish delicacy, we've been eating them since we were four with billy-roll and the crusts cut off. Since then it's safe to say the sandwich game has reached an all time high and there are some pretty deadly ones out there.

If you've got that rumble below, here's some tasty sandwiches to sort you right out:

1. The Fat Fox

It's no secret that we have a bit of a  love affair with this Camden Street café and their delectable sambos are one of the main reasons for it. 

Each one is jam-packed with flavour and just the sight of them will leave you drooling.

2. Clanbrassil Coffee Shop

This new tiny café of Clanbrassil Street may look simple but by god do they serve a mighty sambo.

Their kimchi cheese toasty is what dreams are made of tbh. 

Time to dig in. 

3. Grogan's

Grogan's is one of the most traditional pubs in the city and I literally beam with pride every time I'm in there, it's still managed to keep that old Irish culture and charm. 

Behind the bar you will see a fridge with pre-made ham and cheese or cheese and tomato sandwiches. They may be simple but believe me, have one of these with a pint of Guinness by your side and you'll never appreciate a lunch more. 

A post shared by Jody Nicholl (@jodynicholl) on

4.Pig And Heifer 

Absolutely delicious. 

Their taken on a Reuben is A1. 

Just look at it:

5. Green Bench 

These mouthwatering sambos will change your life.

Why don't I have this in my mouth right now?

A post shared by FOMO FOOD (@fomofood) on

6. Juniors

The sammiches of dreams.

Thick, crusty bread and feckin deadly fillings.

Obsessed.

7. Deli 147

Top notch grub.

So much choice too so you could have a different sambo from here every day of the week.

Yes please.

A post shared by @147deli on

A post shared by @147deli on

Are you as hungry as I am now?

Guess it's time to grab one of these sandwiches!

READ MORE: Five Wonderfully Extravagant Mac'N'Cheese Dishes In Dublin Right Now

A conversation about consent following the Belfast trial... listen to the latest episode of Before Brunch. Subscribe here

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Written By

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Multimedia Journalist. A lanky video-head living her best life by capturing what Dublin has to offer. Can be seen roaming around the city vlogging herself and eating everything that crosses her path.Email: eadaoin@lovin.com Social: @bandeadd

Comments

Best Of

Read More in Best Of
Lunch Anyone? Here's Seven FAN-F*CKING-TASTIC Sambos To Munch On
Lunch Anyone? Here's Seven FAN-F*CKING-TASTIC Sambos To Munch On
Six Life-Changing Slices Of Cheesecake In Dublin
Six Life-Changing Slices Of Cheesecake In Dublin
Treat Yo'Self - 15 Of The Ultimate Cheat Meals In Dublin
Treat Yo'Self - 15 Of The Ultimate Cheat Meals In Dublin
This Dublin Illustrator Creates Deadly Doodles & We Are Insta-Obsessed
This Dublin Illustrator Creates Deadly Doodles & We Are Insta-Obsessed
Five Wonderfully Extravagant Mac'N'Cheese Dishes In Dublin Right Now
Five Wonderfully Extravagant Mac'N'Cheese Dishes In Dublin Right Now
Five Deliciously Filthy Chocolate Treats You Can Get In Dublin Today
Five Deliciously Filthy Chocolate Treats You Can Get In Dublin Today
12 Gorgeous Roasts To Serve This Easter Weekend
12 Gorgeous Roasts To Serve This Easter Weekend
This New Camden St Eatery Serves Fricken Deadly Chicken
This New Camden St Eatery Serves Fricken Deadly Chicken
10 Statement Pieces You Can Get In Folkster Right Now To Jazz Up Your Wardrobe
10 Statement Pieces You Can Get In Folkster Right Now To Jazz Up Your Wardrobe
This Stoneybatter Eatery Has Created Dublin's BIGGEST Burger And It Looks Unreal
This Stoneybatter Eatery Has Created Dublin's BIGGEST Burger And It Looks Unreal
Seven Glorious Prosecco Cocktails In Dublin That Must Be Tried
Seven Glorious Prosecco Cocktails In Dublin That Must Be Tried
Nine Cute Bits From Penneys To Get You In The Mood For Summer Hols
Nine Cute Bits From Penneys To Get You In The Mood For Summer Hols
Lunch Anyone? Here's Seven FAN-F*CKING-TASTIC Sambos To Munch On
Best Of

Lunch Anyone? Here's Seven FAN-F*CKING-TASTIC Sambos To Munch On
There's An Exhibition About The Women Who Shaped Ireland On In Dublin Right Now
News

There's An Exhibition About The Women Who Shaped Ireland On In Dublin Right Now
McGregor Attack - A Second Irish Fighter From Dublin Has Been Charged Following The Incident
News

McGregor Attack - A Second Irish Fighter From Dublin Has Been Charged Following The Incident
VIDEO: This Is The Exact Reason Why Conor McGregor Attacked Bus Full Of UFC Fighters
Dublin

VIDEO: This Is The Exact Reason Why Conor McGregor Attacked Bus Full Of UFC Fighters

VIDEO: CCTV Footage Shows Moment That Woman Is Robbed And Stabbed In South Dublin
Dublin

VIDEO: CCTV Footage Shows Moment That Woman Is Robbed And Stabbed In South Dublin
You Can Now Use Your Leap Card To Access GoCar In Dublin
News

You Can Now Use Your Leap Card To Access GoCar In Dublin
PIC: Dublin Toy Shop Releases Statement Following Pro-Life Leaflets Found In Catalogues
Dublin

PIC: Dublin Toy Shop Releases Statement Following Pro-Life Leaflets Found In Catalogues
YASS – Dublin City Is Getting A Brand New Shopping Centre
News

YASS – Dublin City Is Getting A Brand New Shopping Centre

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin