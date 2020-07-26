Meat-free Monday inspo to help you up your veggie count tomorrow

Tomorrow is Meat-free Monday.

What the hell is that?

I’m sure you can hazard a guess... it pretty much does what it says on the tin. No? Basically, it’s a day when people (vegetarians, pescatarians and flexitarians alike) try to go meat-free and eat only plant-based meals.

More and more people have been trying to cut down on their consumption of animal products as of late with meat usually being one of the first targets – an easy thing to do for some, a much tougher task for others.

Well, in case you’re struggling to keep the meat-free momentum going, let me help you out by giving you all the inspo you’ll need to power through… plant power through if you will.

Cornucopia

Cornucopia had been on my MUST TRY list for a very long time. Far too long in fact. But thankfully I’ve remedied that and so can attest to how good their food is. It’s a veggie’s dream in there and between salads, hot dinners, soup and sweet treats you’ll have a hard time narrowing down your choices. Vegan coddle sounds like a very good choice though.

Sova Vegan Burger

If it's a hearty meat-free dinner you're after, look no further than Sova. These guys do a seitan steak with all the trimmings (including mushrooms, gravy, mashed potatoes and garlic green beans) that will sort you right out. Hungry just thinking about it tbh.

Camden Rotisserie

Now this one may seem contradictory, given that the place is known for their chicken. But while their insta bio reads "casual chicken joint", I called in here recently and can attest that their veggie burger is delish. Honestly, I'm not even sure what exactly was in it but it tasted damn good. A good shout if you can't convince your family/friends/other half to join you in meat-free Monday.

Umi Falafel

If I could rearrange the alphabet, I’d put U and Mi together because I’m in love with Umi Falafel. Seriously, their falafel is some of the best I’ve had and if you’ve never had one, I’d recommend popping your cherry (*read chickpea) here.

Blazing Salads

This place may have the word 'salad' in the name but they have far more than just leafy greens going on. This roasted courgette ricotta slice looks like a bit of me.

Farmer Brown’s

With three branches around Dublin - one of which is dangerously near the Lovin offices - Farmer Brown's is a popular spot with both veggies and meat-eaters alike. Try their grilled halloumi sambo next time you're passing... but don't blame me if you want to spend all your money there going forward. (P.S. You can add a bowl of soup to your order for only two bob... worth it in my opinion.)

Veginity

Where street food meets fine dining... the perfect mix of casual and notions that will cater to just about anyone. Greek food is up there as some of the best for me , and I've had my eye on their Greek-inspired dinner menu for quite some time now. I'd eat feta cheese with anything.

Shouk

Shouk, shouk, shouk your booty. Too much? I'll tone it down. Not reopen for sit-in service just yet (August 5th, mark your calendars), you can still avail of take-out. Without doubt some of Dublin's best Middle Eastern food. Asking me to choose my favourite pita though, that's far too difficult a task... please don't make me.

Two Fifty Square

Plant-based doesn't have to mean complicated. In fact, it can be as simple as avocado and feta on toast (I wasn't joking about my love of feta). Simple? Yes. Effective? Also yes. And extremely delicious. Make sure to grab a cup of coffee while you're here, their iced creations are particularly good.

Kale + Coco

If you're ready to commit to meat-free Monday in a more serious way, then a place with 'kale' in the name is surely the way to go. Their nourish bowls are every bit as colourful and aesthetically pleasing as they are delicious. Almost too beautiful to eat.

Urbanity

Not just for Pancake Tuesday or weekend brunch, pancakes are vegetarian and always a good idea. Urbanity serves theirs up with banana, banana cream, roasted hazelnuts, banana crumb, cardamom chocolate sauce and amarena cherries. Yes, please.

Urban Health

Another one located very close to the Lovin offices, this spot is a fave of ours - particularly come lunchtime when the cravings hit and we need a toastie and a coffee STAT. Have yet to try their breakie wrap but that's next on my list.

Flip Burger

A new(ish) burger joint in Dublin, you can find Blip Burger in George’s Street Arcade. From the makers of Blazing Salads, whether you’re vegan or vegetarian these guys have all your meat-free burger needs covered. Call in on a Monday and you’ll get a burger and fries for less than a tenner. Winning.

Any other additions to add to the meat-free Monday meal list?

Header image via Instagram/Cornucopia/Umi Falafel

