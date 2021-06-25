Move over horse boxes theres an Instagrammable coffee van in town!

Horse boxes have been the general theme for 2021 coffee spots - but this lil van is stealing the limelight!

Move over horse boxes, this powder blue 1977 vintage Renault Estafette is in town serving up the most delicious coffees, sambos and treats. No doubt welcomed with open arms, Home Ground Coffee Van has found its home! If you're local to the area, you'll probably have a already spotted this lil baby parked up at the triangle at the top of Hyde Road in Dalkey.

These guys are pretty new to the scene but we reckon they'll become a local fave in no time! There's also plenty of space around the van, which perfect for social distancing while you wait for your coffee - especially if the sun is shining.

Swing by this weekend, they'll be serving up some delicious coffee from 8th Corner Coffee. Also if you've found yourself to be a caffeine lover with green fingers over the last number of lockdowns - you can even take home some used coffee grounds for the plant babies!

Get yourself a coffee and an Insta-pic, because we all know that it's too cute not to go on the 'gram. Another coffee spot to add to the list for your weekend wanders!

Lead Image via Instagram/homegroundcoffeevan

READ NEXT: 26 Dublin Restaurants with Heated Outdoor Seating Areas